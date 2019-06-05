All-Female A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Begins July 14 At Montalvo Arts Center

Montalvo Arts Center brings Silicon Valley Shakespeare's all-female cast for a FREE performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream, a family-friendly comedy full of whimsy and wonder. This popular comedy follows the adventures of four young Athenians who stumble into the woods, where their fates are manipulated by the mischievous fairies who inhabit the forest. Thrown into the mix is a group of amateur actors, trying to practice their play in peace, and a royal couple planning their nuptials. A Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented 6:00pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Charmaine's Garden Terrace as part of the Summer Nights Series at Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga.

For tickets (FREE, VIP Parking available at $15/car) or more information, the public may visit www.montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858.

Since 1999, Silicon Valley Shakespeare has breathed new life into the classics through unique and relevant theatrical experiences that illuminate and inspire modern audiences. The company provides high-quality and affordable theatrical experiences and educational programs, allowing them to reach a diverse audience and build a new generation of theatregoers.

Montalvo Summer Nights offers the community a fun and beautiful atmosphere for creative exploration: through art, music, dance, film, live performance, and more, guests can follow different paths to find their inspiration.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





