African-American Shakespeare Company Returns With Holiday Classic CINDERELLA

The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella returns this December with their take on the oft-told of a scullery maid determined to take her life into her own hands and make it better. All with the help of a Fairy Godmother who though opinionated and outspoken is also soulful in more ways than one, and of course, with a pair of life-changing shoes!

A holiday staple for the company for close to two decades, it has experienced a number of revisions, additions and updates over the years. "This year," says Young, "I wanted to emphasize the magical moments and elements of the show, and especially focus a bit more on the relationship between Cinderella and her Fairy Godmother."

This is the company's 18th production spun from their original take first produced in 2000, centering on a girl who while fully aware of the inequalities in her life-forced as she is to wait on her stepmother and two stepsisters hand and foot- doesn't allow them to define her.

This year's cast includes Funmi Lola as Cinderella; Devin Cunningham as Prince Charming and Brittany Sims as the Fairy Godmother.



Tickets: $40 for performances & $35.00 for the Afternoon Tea; tickets can be purhcased through african-americanshakes.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You