African-American Shakespeare Company Returns With Holiday Classic CINDERELLA

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella returns this December with their take on the oft-told of a scullery maid determined to take her life into her own hands and make it better. All with the help of a Fairy Godmother who though opinionated and outspoken is also soulful in more ways than one, and of course, with a pair of life-changing shoes!

A holiday staple for the company for close to two decades, it has experienced a number of revisions, additions and updates over the years. "This year," says Young, "I wanted to emphasize the magical moments and elements of the show, and especially focus a bit more on the relationship between Cinderella and her Fairy Godmother."

This is the company's 18th production spun from their original take first produced in 2000, centering on a girl who while fully aware of the inequalities in her life-forced as she is to wait on her stepmother and two stepsisters hand and foot- doesn't allow them to define her.

This year's cast includes Funmi Lola as Cinderella; Devin Cunningham as Prince Charming and Brittany Sims as the Fairy Godmother.


Tickets: $40 for performances & $35.00 for the Afternoon Tea; tickets can be purhcased through african-americanshakes.org.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway in Hawaii Announced the Recipients of Their Broadway Education Fund
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • ANIMANIACS IN CONCERT! Starring Voice Legend Rob Paulsen Heads To The Hawaii Theatre Center
  • Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON