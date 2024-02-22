Adam Strauss Returns to The Marsh With SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH ADAM STRAUSS

Comedian and solo performer Adam Strauss will return to The Marsh San Francisco with his newest show Something Is Wrong with Adam Strauss, a sequel to his hit solo show The Mushroom Cure.

Set in the concrete jungle of New York and the sylvan slopes of Mount Tamalpais, Something Is Wrong with Adam Strauss is a new comedy about love, loss, OCD, and how the only thing more painful than change is staying the same. While audiences followed Adam on his journey to combat his debilitating OCD with psychedelics in The Mushroom Cure, in Something Is Wrong with Adam Strauss Adam’s OCD has become manageable... but something else is clearly amiss.

Something Is Wrong with Adam Strauss performed by Adam Strauss and produced by Carl Ford, will be presented 7:30pm Saturdays, March 9-May 4, 2024, (press opening: Saturday, April 6) at The Marsh San Francisco Studio, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.



The Mushroom Cure, written and performed by Adam Strauss and developed with and directed by Jonathan Libman, received its West Coast premiere in April 2017 at The Marsh San Francisco where it received critical acclaim, resulting in an extended 11-week run and return engagements at The Marsh in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. The riotous solo show was inspired by a scientific study showing that hallucinogenic mushrooms may cure obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which launched Strauss on a program of vigilante psychopharmacology. Talkin’ Broadway praised The Mushroom Cure as “a miracle of a show and a must-see,” and called Strauss “a one-person tour de force.” Theatrius declared it “a hilarious ride through OCD” and “a fabulous, perceptive trip,” while author/journalist Michael Pollan hailed the show as “brilliant, hilarious, and moving.” SF Theater Blog applauded Strauss’ performance, calling him “one extremely talented comedian.” The show was originally performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it garnered widespread acclaim, with critics callingthe show “hugely intelligent and incredibly engaging,” (The Scotsman) “outstanding,” (Edinburgh Festivals Magazine) and “a revelation” (Broadway Baby).

Strauss’ humorous tale was also featured in the New York International Fringe Festival, winning the Fringe’s Overall Excellence Award for Solo Performance. It made its Off-Broadway premiere at New York’s Cherry Lane Theatre, where it enjoyed a sold-out, extended run. The New York Times praised the solo show, noting it “mines a great deal of laughter from disabling pain” and Time Out New York named it a Critics Pick calling it “Riveting. A true-life tour de force.”The Mushroom Cure was remounted in December 2017 at Off-Broadway’s Theatre 80 St. Marks, where it ran continuously for over a year before closing in January 2019, followed by a successful run in Chicago, where the Chicago Tribune called it “arrestingly honest and howlingly funny.”