Actress Reagan J. Pasternak Releases New Memoir GRIFFIN'S HEART: MOURNING YOUR PET WITH NO APOLOGIES

The culture of grief when it comes to our animal companions leaves many bereaved pet owners feeling lost and isolated. Too often, the expectation from friends and family is that the mourning period should last no more than a few days to weeks. But the loss of an animal can be equally as devastating as a human loss - it's just that the support and resources for this brand of grief have been in short supply.

In her debut book, "Griffin's Heart: Mourning Your Pet With No Apologies" (Creatures Align Press; Hardcover; $27.99; For sale now on Amazon.com), actress Reagan J. Pasternak (HBO's "Sharp Objects", Netflix/HULU/HBO's "Being Erica", BET's "Ms. Pat") provides readers with interactive tools, healing exercises, and unwavering companionship to help them navigate their grief and honor the life of their beloved animal 'being.'

Readers are encouraged to explore their darkest feelings, make peace with them, and find meaning in their loss. Throughout the book, Reagan provides constant comfort by sharing insights from her own 10-year long journey of healing. For more information, visit GriffinsHeart.com.

"I started writing 'Griffin's Heart' after the death of my soulmate animal, Griffin, as a way to help heal my wound and find meaning in my grief. Through this process I began to understand that the crushing weight of my loss was not unique to me and that for millions of people whose pets are their family, there was a need for a compassionate and insightful resource. The book is everything I wish I'd had after my Griffin died and it's my hope that readers will find comfort, insight, companionship, and hope in the pages."

For 85 million households across the US, pets provide joy, companionship, and uncompromising love. When a pet dies it can be devastating and isolating, especially during a pandemic. Griffin's Heart takes a new approach to healing in a hybrid format (part memoir, part journal, and part keepsake) and seeks to become the comprehensive resource for pet owners in grief. The book approaches the idea of grief from many angles, leveraging therapeutic ideas from psychology, philosophy, art, and world religions. Throughout the book the reader is engaged to participate by examining their emotions, journaling out their thoughts, documenting memories, placing photos, and more. By the end of the book, the reader will have created a personalized keepsake to commemorate their beloved animal that can be revisited for years to come.

"'Griffin's Heart' is an invaluable resource for anyone suffering from the pain of pet loss. Reagan Pasternak has written a beautiful, easy to read book to support those who are experiencing grief. Interspersed with her own story, she offers tools, resources and journaling exercises to help readers release their pain and soothe their heart. Full of compassion and heartfelt wisdom, this book is a must have for animal lovers who are looking for support and healing."