Actors' Theatre Produces On Demand Film Of The 8 Tens Festival

Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre was in full swing to return to live performances with the famed 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival in January, when the fast spreading COVID-19 variant Omicron shut the production before it opened.

With great foresight, Executive Artistic Director Andrew Ceglio was on the pulse of alternatives when he hired a professional film crew for a four-camera shoot of the Festival. The outcome is two films, divided just like the live Festival itself, into "A" Night and "B" Night films.

"The team here at Actors' Theatre worked so incredibly hard to get to the point of finally opening, " says Executive Artistic Director Andrew Ceglio. "But, even though we were slightly derailed, we are so excited to present this wonderful film of the Festival that can be watched on any device."

The on demand streaming films, available on the TheaterMania Streaming platform or app, now has the capacity to reach far beyond a local audience with the potential to be seen all over the world.

Festival founder Wilma Marcus Chandler saw the films and responded, "Superb and thoroughly entertaining- every play will ignite discussion and evoke applause!"

The films will be available for viewing starting March 10. Tickets are available on the Actors' Theatre website, with the option of viewing a single film or purchasing a discounted package of both films.

"A" Night Film highlights these eight winning plays:

TOGETHER AT LAST by Stella Pfefferkorn (Youth Playwrights Festival Winner). Directed by Kathie Kratochvil

ARE YOU ONE OF THOSE ROBOTS? by Deirdre Girard. Directed by Gail Borkowski

ME AND HIM by Michael John McGoldrick. Directed by Andrew Davids

NOBODY'S HERO by Charles Anderson. Directed by Evan Hunt

FREE HUGS by L. H. Grant. Directed by Marcus Cato

OLD AQUATICS by Steven Kobar. Directed by Gerry Gerringer

KEW GARDENS by James Armstrong. Directed by Bill Peters

GOD ON THE COUCH by Dan O'Day. Directed by Peter Gelblum

"B" Night Film highlights these eight winning plays:

STRESS FOR SUCCESS by Terrence Patrick Hughes. Directed by Kathie Kratochvil

ROSA AND LEO by Adam Szudrich. Directed by Jim Schultz

THE MALTESE WALTER by John Minigan. Directed by Cathy Warner

DITMAS by Glenn Alterman. Directed Helene Simkin Jara

THE CORIOLUS EFFECT by Robert Lynn. Directed by Anita Natale

SLOW DATING by Adam Szudrich. Directed by Buff McKinley

UNHEARD by Glenn Alterman. Directed by Sarah Albertson

DRESS BLUES by Donald J. Loftus. Directed by Karin Babbitt



What: Actors' Theatre 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival - The Films

When: Available starting March 10, 2022

Tickets: $35 per film or $65 for the 2-Film Package (includes service fees).

Where: Visit www.santacruzactorstheatre.org/tickets for streaming options