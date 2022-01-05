Actors Theatre Cancels Live Performances of 8 Tens Festival

After two years of being dark, Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre was in full swing to return to live performances with the opening of the famed 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival on January 14. But the fast spread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron has made taking precautions priority.



"Actors' Theatre has worked so incredibly hard to get to the point of finally opening, " says Executive Artistic Director Andrew Ceglio. "But with the Omicron data, and if things continue on their present course, our run of the 8 Tens would fall right at the peak of this current Covid surge."



After long discussions with Board President Wilma Marcus Chandler, the decision was made to cancel the live performances. "I did not enjoy making this decision. But I feel this is the only way to ensure that we keep everybody safe. I know that many theater companies are remaining open and canceling performances or runs only if there is an outbreak or somebody tests positive. That is fine for them, and I respect the freedom of their choice. However, my top priority is the safety and health of every single person giving their time to this organization and to the public," adds Ceglio.



The plus-side to the unexpected cancellation is that Actors' Theatre had already planned to make a professional film of the Festival this year. A three-camera shoot will take place the week of January 10th, with an expected release date in February as an On-Demand offering.



"This is the way of the future," says Marketing Director Jana Marcus. "At Actors' Theatre we are so fortunate to produce original content that is not beholden to large licensing houses - who have not yet caught up with the demand for streaming performance rights." With the On-Demand platform, Actors' Theatre will be able to reach a wider, more far reaching audience with what is now the longest running short play festival in America.



Ticket holders of the canceled sold-out run of the 8 Tens Festival will have options. Actors' Theatre will be contacting patrons shortly with options of either a refund or to seamlessly move their purchase to the on-demand platform to view the film in February.



Season subscriptions for the four-show 2021 season are still available with the 8 Tens as a streaming option.



What: Actors' Theatre 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival - Live Performances Cancelled

When: January 14 - February 6, 2022



Where: Please visit www.santacruz actorstheatre.org for refund and streaming options

Send email inquiries to: ATboxofficetickets@gmail.com



Tickets: Season subscriptions, including the On-Demand film of the 8 Tens, are available at:

www.santacruzactorstheatre.org/tickets