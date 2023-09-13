AREN'T YOU...? Comes to The Marsh This Month

Aren’t You…? will play September 23 – October 21, 2023.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory T Photo 3 Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre Photo 4 Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre

AREN'T YOU...? Comes to The Marsh This Month

Following a successful East Bay run and a transfer to San Francisco, Fred Pitts’ Aren’t You…? returns The Marsh San Francisco. In this lauded solo work, Pitts recounts his hilarious journey to visit all 21 California Mission churches, where he discovers that being Black makes him an instant celebrity – the question is which one? 

Aren’t You…? follows Pitts on a summer-long tour to one Mission after the next, encountering docents and fellow tourists. In this riotous reflective solo show, audiences encounter experts on the Catholic Church, Native American history, and ...everything else. Yet, they have one thing in common: they are all experts on which famous Black person he resembles.

Full of Pitts’ personal experiences and love of history, Aren’t You...? perfectly blends delightful insights into the Missions, cogent thoughts on early California settlers’ interactions with Native Americans, and the experience of walking in the shoes of an African American male. 

Aren’t You…? will play September 23 – October 21, 2023 with performances 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org

Fred Pitts’ first solo show (under an earlier title), had its debut at PlayGround Solo Performance Festival in January 2019. It went on to be featured at The Marsh as part of its Marsh Rising Series (May 2019), Dragon Productions Theatre's Inaugural Singular Stories (August 2019), and PianoFight (August 2019). In April 2020, Aren’t You...? was scheduled to return to The Marsh San Francisco for a full run but was canceled due to the pandemic. Since then, it has performed in several Bay Area venues, including a limited run with Palo Alto Players in fall 2021, a five-week run at The Marsh Berkeley in spring 2023 and a popular run in summer 2023.  The work was directed by ShawnJ West, with development and dramaturgy by David Ford

Photo Credit: Scott Lasky




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER Returns to New Ballet in December Photo
THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER Returns to New Ballet in December

New Ballet has announced The San Jose Nutcracker, set for December 16-23 at the California Theatre. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

2
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Play San Franciscos Curran Theater This Holiday Season Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Play San Francisco's Curran Theater This Holiday Season

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, is set to play San Francisco’s Curran Theater for a limited engagement. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players Photo
Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players

What did our critic think of WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players? I love, love, love this production! It hits the trifecta of theatre – great writing, impeccable staging and courageous, authentic acting. Add in puppetry, boxing sequences, and wonderful set design and you’ve got a powerhouse that delivers a cogent, timely message about family structure, fractured humans and gay rights in a unique, totally absorbing structure.

4
Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances Photo
Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances

Due to a scheduling conflict, Thomas Adès has withdrawn from his February 2024 performances with the San Francisco Symphony.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening
Transcendence Theatre Company (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Smuin Dance Series 1 - Mountain View
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts - Main Stage (9/21-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
Pear Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laurie Sings a Song
Town Hall Theatre (SF) (9/09-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Series 1
Cowell Theater (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Citizen by Greg Sarris
Z Below (10/18-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You