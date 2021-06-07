ANIMAL WISDOM Extension Announced by A.C.T. and Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

American Conservatory Theater and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company announced today a two-week extension for the original film adaptation of The Bushwick Starr's production of Animal Wisdom, created by and starring Heather Christian. Originally scheduled to conclude Sunday June 13, Animal Wisdom will now be available for streaming through Sunday June 27, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.animalwisdomfilm.com.

Tickets for Animal Wisdom are available at three pay-what-you-wish prices: $19, $29, and $49.

Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist, and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies.

With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room.

Amber McGinnis (International Falls) will direct the film with stage direction by Emilyn Kowaleski (Delicious Filth). Production design is by Christopher Bowser (The Undertow), with costume design by Heather McDevitt Barton (Folk Wandering) and percussion design by Eric Farber . Aiden Korotkin serves as director of photography. Animal Wisdom was edited by Rachel Pearl . Brian Bender serves as score mix and music editor.

Animal Wisdom was made in collaboration with and features orchestrations by Heather Christian , Sasha Brown, Fred Epstein Maya Sharpe . The film will feature Piano & Vocals by Christian; Guitar, Cello & Vocals by Brown; Bass and Vocals by Epstein; Percussion & Vocals by Farber; Bass & Vocals by B.E. Farrow; and Violin & Vocals by Sharpe.

The film of Animal Wisdom is produced in association with Matt Ross Madeleine Foster Bersin , Outskirt Media and The Bushwick Starr. Animal Wisdom was filmed at Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C., in March of 2021.