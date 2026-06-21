ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION To Be Presented By Los Altos Youth Theatre

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Los Altos Youth Theatre has announced its Summer 2026 production of “Anastasia: Youth Edition,” directed by Brittany “B” Harder. With a talented cast of 23 young performers, ages 10 to 17, this enchanting musical will transport audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the excitement of 1920s Paris.

Based on the beloved animated film and inspired by historical events, “Anastasia” tells the captivating story of a young woman’s search for identity, family, and belonging. The musical follows Anya, an orphan with no memory of her past, as she embarks on an epic adventure across Russia and Paris, pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer and guided by two lovable conmen who believe she may be the lost Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov. Along the way, Anya encounters unforgettable characters and discovers the power of hope, love, and resilience in the face of adversity.

With a book by Tony Award-winner Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the musical features celebrated songs such as “Journey to the Past,” “Once Upon a December,” and “Stay, I Pray You.” This Youth Edition distills the magic of the Broadway hit into a production ideal for young actors and family audiences alike, while retaining the heart and grandeur of the original stage show.

The Los Altos Youth Theatre Program has been a cornerstone for aspiring performers in the region, providing high-quality theatrical experiences, professional instruction, and opportunities for youth to shine on stage. Each season, the program welcomes participants of all backgrounds to explore the performing arts in a supportive and creative environment.

Performances will run from July 24 through August 2 at the Bus Barn Theater, with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are available now: $15 for youth and seniors, and $25 for adults. For tickets and more information, visit the Los Altos Stage Company website, or contact the box office at 650.041.0551.

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