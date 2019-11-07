AMALUNA By Cirque Du Soleil Now Playing Under The Big Top At Oracle Park

Cirque du Soleil returns to San Francisco with AMALUNA, now performing under the Big Top at Oracle Park in San Francisco through Sunday, January 12, 2020. AMALUNA then moves to Sutter Health Park (formerly Raley Field) in Sacramento beginning Wednesday, January 22 through Sunday, February 23, 2020.



Tickets for both engagements are available for purchase by visiting www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

AMALUNA invites the audience to a mysterious island governed by goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Their queen, Prospera, directs her daughter's coming-of-age ceremony in a rite that honors femininity, renewal, rebirth, and balance-which marks the passing of these insights and values from one generation to the next.

In the wake of a storm caused by Prospera, a group of young men lands on the island, triggering an epic, emotional story of love between Prospera's daughter and a brave young suitor. But theirs is a love that will be put to the test. The couple must face numerous demanding trials and overcome daunting setbacks before they can achieve mutual trust, faith, and harmony.





For more information on Cirque du Soleil, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You