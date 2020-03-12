A.C.T. will Cancel Productions of GLORIA and TONI STONE

A.C.T. Has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Based upon the recent guidance from the State of California and the City of San Francisco Public Health Department regarding large gatherings, A.C.T. will cancel productions of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's Gloria and Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone effective immediately. It is critical to prioritize the safety and health of our patrons, employees, artists, and students, and this is the responsible action to take.



For those ticket buyers who will not be able to see a live performance of Gloria or Toni Stone, we are thrilled to share that we are actively engaged in developing an innovative way for our ticket buyers to experience these stellar productions by watching a recording of the performance from the comfort of their own home. Patrons will be provided exclusive access to a recording of the performance through a partner that will also allow them access to their extensive library of productions, ranging from Shakespearean classics to modern musicals and dramas. We are still working on bringing this all together, but ticket holders will receive an email from A.C.T. with directions on how to access the recording sometime next week.



The guidance to cancel large events takes us through the end of March and we hope that we will be able to share our final two productions, The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2, with audiences. We have implemented a more flexible ticket exchange policy, which includes allowing all ticket buyers to exchange tickets for a future production during the 19/20 season. As a non-profit arts organization, A.C.T. relies heavily on the support of donors, subscribers, and single ticket buyers. The individual support is crucial to the organization's existence and A.C.T. and other arts organizations are realizing significant losses due to the impact of COVID-19. You can choose to donate your tickets back to the theater for a tax-deductible donation. Simply contact the box office at spring20exchange@act-sf.org or (415) 749-2228 and we will work with patrons on the option that best suits their needs.



For tickets purchased through any third-party ticketing outlets such as Goldstar and TodayTix, patrons should reach out to the place of purchase for a refund.



We are currently working through pausing or rescheduling classes and programs through A.C.T.'s MFA program, the Young Conservatory, Studio A.C.T, and the Education & Community Programs Department through the end of March. We will continue to update the community via email, as well as on our website and social media channels.



We continue to recommend that those who are sick or members of a vulnerable population remain at home. The City of San Francisco defines a vulnerable population as those 60 years old and older and/or those with certain health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and weakened immune systems.



The health and safety of our patrons, employees, artists, and students is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow the guidance of Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Department of Public Health, and the Department of Emergency Management, as well as that of state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Thank you for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.





