A.C.T. and TodayTix to Launch Digital Lottery for A STRANGE LOOP

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) and TodayTix revealed that a limited number of $45 front row tickets will be available via a weekly digital lottery for all performances of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning acclaimed musical, A Strange Loop, making its West Coast premiere at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) from Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The lottery will open for entries on Monday, April 8 at 9am PDT for the first week of performances and run on a weekly cadence. Winners will be selected between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. PDT each Friday for the following week's performances. If you're a lucky winner, you'll have 1 hour to claim $45 front row seats! Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all. To access the Lottery, audiences will need to download the TodayTix app (for IOS or Android).

About A Strange Loop

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Direct from Broadway and the West End to San Francisco, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all!

The cast of A Strange Loop includes (in alphabetical order): Dave J. Abrams (Understudy, Thought 2 & 3), Angela Alise (Understudy, Thought 1), Jordan Barbour (Thought 5), J. Cameron Barnett (Thought 2), Carlis Shane Clark (Understudy, Thought 5 & 6), Alvis Green Jr. (Usher Alternate), Albert Hodge (Understudy, Thought 4), Avionce Hoyles (Thought 3), Tarra Conner Jones (Thought 1), Malachi McCaskill (Usher), Jamari Johnson Williams (Thought 6), and Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4).



A Strange Loop features book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson. Members of the show’s Broadway creative team will join the West Coast engagements. They include Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett (Director), Raja Feather Kelly (Choreography), Tony award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Drew Levy (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Jen Schreiver (Lighting Design), Aaron Tacy (Associate Lighting Design), Candace Taylor (Associate Choreography), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Chelsea Pace (Intimacy), and The Telsey Office / Destiny Lilly, CSA (Casting).



Rounding out the creative team are Nailah Harper-Malveaux (Associate Director), Sean Kana (Music Director), David Möschler (Associate Music Director), Randy Cohen (Keyboard Programmer), Edmond O'Neal (Production Stage Manager), Camella Coopilton (Assistant Stage Manager) and Julia Formanek (Assistant Stage Manager).



A Strange Loop made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in May 2019. In December 2021, the show had a critically acclaimed run at Washington D.C.’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway in spring 2022. A Strange Loop won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was the recipient of 11 Tony Award nominations, the most of any show in 2022. The production took home the Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. A Strange Loop was also named Best Musical by New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance. A Strange Loop recently played a limited 12-week engagement at London’s Barbican Theatre.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin