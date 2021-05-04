A.C.T. To Present The World Premiere Of Christopher Chen's Virtual Play COMMUNION

Tony Award winner and American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein announced today the world premiere production of Obie Award-winning Bay Area playwright Christopher Chen's virtual play, Communion.

This thrilling interactive theatrical event will feature Bay Area favorite Stacy Ross in her return to A.C.T. Communion will perform live May 28-June 27, 2021 to a limited number of attendees at each performance. Tickets ($41-$55) will be available beginning Tuesday, May 4 by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org.



Playwright Christopher Chen is a master of psychological intrigue. His plays invite an audience to experience a world of unknown. Actor Stacy Ross has been on stages throughout the Bay Area, appearing as everyone from Hedda Gabler to Leni Riefenstahl. You've most likely spent many hours watching Stacy, experiencing her emotions, and reveling in her talent; you may think you know her-but do you? A.C.T. invites you to connect through Zoom with a celebrated actor looking to commune with a private audience. Christopher, Stacy, and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon have come together to create a live, world-premiere experience written just for A.C.T. that is part docudrama, part mystery, part confessional, and totally theatrical. By performance's end you may still be unsure who Stacy Ross really is-but through the process of communing, she'll most definitely know more about you.



"A.C.T. is thrilled to commission San Francisco playwright Chris Chen and fast track this live virtual event, starring Stacy Ross, into people's homes," said MacKinnon. "We're hopefully coming through COVID times a little vulnerable and shy, but also eager to engage with each other. Here's a platform-theatrical, twisty, and open-hearted. Let's commune!"



Adds Chen: "I'm incredibly grateful to be able to collaborate with Stacy Ross, Pam MacKinnon, and A.C.T.'s Director of Dramaturgy and New Works Joy Meads on this real-time reaction to this singular moment in time marked by continued hardship and isolation, but also tentative hope."



Under the direction of Pam MacKinnon, the creative team for Communion includes Hana S. Kim (Production Designer), Steve Cuiffo (Creative Consultant), and Joy Meads (Dramaturg).



Communion is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.