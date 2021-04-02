Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
A.C.T. Presents VIRTUALLY SPEAKING With Ken Ruta
Throughout the evening, Ruta will share stories and anecdotes from throughout his seven decades-long career in the theater.
American Conservatory Theater announced today that veteran actor Ken Ruta will be interviewed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon as part of Virtually Speaking, a series of in-depth conversations with prominent icons of the industry, being held on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. PT. Throughout the evening, Ruta will share stories and anecdotes from throughout his seven decades-long career in the theater. Virtually Speaking kicked off this past November with a conversation with four-time Academy Award nominee and A.C.T. Conservatory alum, Annette Bening. Tickets for Virtually Speaking with Ken Ruta are $10 and available now by visiting act-sf.org or calling 415-749-2228."I'm excited to talk to Ken, an original A.C.T. acting company member," said MacKinnon. "From 1967 in Tartuffe to now as Marley in A Christmas Carol, Ken has delighted and wowed San Francisco Bay Area audiences with his work on the Geary stage. He has also taught several generations of acting students. I am always impressed by his optimism and attention, and his love of story, character, and craft." Ken Ruta has worked on more than 70 productions throughout his stellar career. He made his A.C.T. debut in Tartuffe at The Geary Theater in 1967. He is a founding member of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and served for 12 seasons as actor, teacher, and associate artistic director at the Guthrie Theater. An associate artist with San Diego's Old Globe, he has enjoyed a 25-year association with Arizona Theater Company. On and off-Broadway credits include Inherit the Wind, Separate Tables, Duel of Angels, Under Milkwood, Ross, The Three Sisters, Doctor Faustus, and The Elephant Man. His 72 years of performing include work with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Minnesota Orchestra, and San Francisco Symphony, not to mention most of the nation's leading LORT companies. Ruta performed the role of Scrooge in A.C.T.'s original A Christmas Carol (1989-91), and returned to the role of Jacob Marley in the 2005 production, while continuing as narrator (on tape!) for over twenty years for Center REPertory's A Christmas Carol. Most recently, he performed in Actors Ensemble of Berkeley's John Gabriel Borkman and CounterPulse's Adelia (or, the nose play).