A.C.T. Presents VIRTUALLY SPEAKING With Ken Ruta

American Conservatory Theater announced today that veteran actor Ken Ruta will be interviewed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon as part of Virtually Speaking, a series of in-depth conversations with prominent icons of the industry, being held on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. PT. Throughout the evening, Ruta will share stories and anecdotes from throughout his seven decades-long career in the theater. Virtually Speaking kicked off this past November with a conversation with four-time Academy Award nominee and A.C.T. Conservatory alum, Annette Bening. Tickets for Virtually Speaking with Ken Ruta are $10 and available now by visiting act-sf.org or calling 415-749-2228.

"I'm excited to talk to Ken, an original A.C.T. acting company member," said MacKinnon. "From 1967 in Tartuffe to now as Marley in A Christmas Carol, Ken has delighted and wowed San Francisco Bay Area audiences with his work on the Geary stage. He has also taught several generations of acting students. I am always impressed by his optimism and attention, and his love of story, character, and craft."