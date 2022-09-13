A.C.T. Presents Inaugural All Hallows' Gala in October

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) and gala co-chairs Kathleen Donohue & David Sze and Jeff Minick have announced the inaugural All Hallows' Gala on Friday, October 28, at San Francisco's August Hall (420 Mason St.). Held in the spring for the past two seasons, this year A.C.T. is reimagining the annual Gala as a yearly Halloween party, bringing guests a frightfully elegant and theatrical night full of fun and friendship. A.C.T.'s Gala is the sole fundraising event for the institution, providing essential funds for the theater's artistic, actor training, and education and community programs.

The first fully in-person fundraiser in three years, this year's Gala is especially important as A.C.T. continues to rebuild audiences from its extended pandemic shut down. Individual tickets range in price from $1,500 to $5,000. Patron-level tables range from $15,000 to $100,000. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume or cocktail attire. For more information or to purchase tables or tickets, please visit bit.ly/22AllHallowsGala or contact A.C.T. Director of Special Events Irma Ramirez at 415-439-2335 or iramirez@act-sf.org.



"As A.C.T.'s new Board Chair, I am thrilled to be announcing the theater's first fully in-person Gala since COVID," said Minick. "Because the world is different, we wanted our Gala to be different; and so A.C.T. is reimagining its annual fundraiser as a yearly Halloween party. I'm excited to see the theater align its Gala with Halloween- truly the most theatrical of holidays-and want to thank the entire A.C.T. family-our generous supporters, staff, and Board-for collaborating on what is going to be one of the most imaginative fundraisers ever launched in the Bay Area."



"David, Jeff, and I can't wait to share this frightfully elegant night of fun and friendship with you all," adds Donohue. "The Gala is A.C.T.'s sole fundraising event, providing essential funds for all of the theater's many programs. There is nothing that compares to experiencing live theater together and sharing stories that move, motivate, and inspire. We look forward to our riveting 2022/23 Season, and our thriller of a Gala."



The spook­-tacular evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception where guests will enjoy live music and conversation on the mezzanine or escape to the "scream-easy" for a luxe respite. Welcome bites and thirst-quenching brews will be offered. At 7:30 p.m., guests will be ushered to the historic music hall and treated to a lavish autumnal-inspired menu created by Gold Leaf Catering. At 8:30 p.m., Tony Award winner BD Wong (Jurassic World Dominion, M. Butterfly, Oz, Gotham, Mr. Robot, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens) will welcome guests and prepare them for an evening of delightful chills and thrills. Afterward, award-winning artist of stage and screen Bill Pullman (Independence Day, Netflix's The Sinner, The Serpent and the Rainbow, Spaceballs, Ruthless People, Sleepless in Seattle) will read a hair-raising short story by Neil Gaiman, with roving actors helping to build the suspense as the story deepens in mystery. Guests are invited to cap off the festive evening at the "After-Life" Party where they can play retro games-including bowling, hoops, and skee-ball-in the underground haunt, or dance to live music provided by the ultimate dance band, Vinyl Project. Late night bites, tricks, and treats will be served.



The Gala Committee, led by Kathleen Donohue & David Sze and Jeff Minick, includes Jo Hurley, Rebecca and Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, Cristy Johnston Limón, Ann Marymor, Toni Miller, Robina Riccitiello, David Riemer, and BD Wong.