A CHORUS LINE to Conclude San Francisco Playhouse 20th Anniversary Season

San Francisco Playhouse will conclude its 20th Anniversary Season with the hit Broadway musical A Chorus Line. In this groundbreaking work, seventeen hopeful Broadway dancers undertake a grueling audition for eight coveted spots in the back-up dancing chorus of an unnamed show. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of performers, A Chorus Line captures the spirit, tension, and hope of a high stakes audition. This one singular sensation became an instant smash hit.

It won nine Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, four Drama Desk awards, and three Obie Awards. A Chorus Line also won a Special Gold Tony Award when it became the longest-running musical on Broadway in 1984. With a run of almost 15 years, it remains the seventh longest running show in Broadway history. Of this enduring classic, Time Out said, "The show remains an enormously powerful and affecting piece of work: one of Broadway's all-time greats, with more kick than most other shows combined."

The production will preview Thursday, June 22 - Tuesday, June 27, 2023, open on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and close on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

TICKETS:

For tickets ($15-$100) or more information, the public may visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234227®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sfplayhouse.org%2Fsfph%2F2022-2023-season%2Fa-chorus-line%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the box office at 415-677-9596.