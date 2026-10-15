A CELTIC CHRISTMAS to Tour Florida with World Champion Irish Dancers
The production will feature World Champions Mary Conway, Clara Sheppard, and Barry Teague in a yuletide show blending storytelling, live music, and Irish dance.
A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, featuring turns by a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, performs at The Lyric Theatre on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 7:30pm and at Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater on Thursday, November 12 at 7:30pm and Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:30pm, as part of its acclaimed international tour.
A follow-up to the company's worldwide hit A Taste of Ireland, this yuletide extravaganza offers a memorable blend of storytelling, live music, breathtaking dancing, and Irish warmth that invites all ages to join in the spirit of “Nollaig Shona” (Happy Christmas).
In A Celtic Christmas, the curtain rises on a cozy Irish pub at Christmas, where a band strikes up and from the first pint, the audience becomes part of the party. The dance floor explodes as World Champion dancers tear through reels and jigs with an all-star ensemble. Live tap battles ensue, crooners give voice to the great Irish pub ballads, and lighthearted comedy gives way to an Irish sing-along that turns a theatre full of strangers into one enormous Christmas revel. At the heart of this festive treat is a love story between a humble lad from Tyrone and a spirited young woman from a wealthy Athenry family, whose chance meeting under the mistletoe turns into a star-crossed romance beset by trials. All ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic finale that captures the joy of the holiday season.
The cast features World Champions Mary Conway and Clara Sheppard and six-time World Champion Barry Teague, alongside a full company of champion Irish dancers, singers, and a live band. (NOTE: Casting subject to change.)
ABOUT A TASTE OF IRELAND
A Taste of Ireland is an international Irish dance company produced by Pace Live. In 2025, the company toured six countries worldwide, made its debut in London's West End with its acclaimed production of EIREANN, and performed Off-Broadway in New York with A Celtic Christmas. In 2026, the company once again brings its hit productions to theatres across the United States, Canada, and Australia, presenting A Taste of Ireland, A Celtic Christmas, and EIREANN. The company is led by Director and Producer Brent Pace and Producer Ceili Moore.
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