64th Monterey Jazz Festival Announces Second Wave Of Artists

The 64th Monterey Jazz Festival has announced the second wave of performers and an additional Grounds stage at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, September 24-26, 2021.

Ledisi, the 2021 Grammy-winning jazz and R&B singer, actress and author, will headline the Jimmy Lyons Stage in the Arena on Saturday, September 25. The North American Edition LetterOne Rising Star Jazz Award winners for 2019 and 2020, Bahamian trumpeter Giveton Gelin and saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, will perform multiple sets on the Yamaha Courtyard Stage on Saturday Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

Wilkins will additionally perform with Kandace Springs and the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra on the Jimmy Lyons Stage in the Arena on Sunday. The Mimi Fox Organ Trio will kick off the festival on Friday, Sept. 25, with three sets on the Yamaha Courtyard Stage. The Monterey Jazz Festival's all-star student group, the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo, directed by Katie Thiroux, will also perform on Sunday on the Courtyard Stage.

"Our second wave of artists are great mix of headliners, up and coming jazz stars, Bay Area treasures, and MJF education initiatives," said Tim Jackson, MJF artistic director. "We look forward to their contributions to an amazing weekend of jazz!"

The Festival's lineup now features 22 performances on two stages for 21 hours of continuous music from multiple GRAMMY Award-winning artists including Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Ledisi, Christian Sands Group, Kandace Springs with special guest Immanuel Wilkins, Las Cafeteras, Miho Hazama and m_unit, the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra directed by Gerald Clayton, Mimi Fox Organ Trio, Giveton Gelin Quartet, Immanuel Wilkens Quartet, and the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo.

MJF64 will also feature a wide array of food options, including BBQ, vegan, vegetarian, Japanese, Mexican, Cajun, Jamaican, and Indian cuisines, among others. The Festival will host three onsite bars with a range of beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase.

To provide attendees a safe and comfortable festival experience, the Arena will be limited to 50% capacity. Tickets are limited to 2,500 for the entire weekend and will sell quickly.

Newly released lawn seating will be available for the first time ever. Patrons can bring a picnic blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a brand new Arena experience which includes access to the Arena bar and food vendors.

Three-Day tickets start at $220 and will be available beginning July 14 at 10AM PT and can be purchased online at montereyjazzfestival.org or by calling 888.248.6499.