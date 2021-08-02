42nd Street Moon Announces 2021-2022 Season

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) is pleased to announce the titles for the Company's upcoming in-person 2021-2022 season. The 2021-2022 season will include A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (November 4 - 14, 2021), FUN HOME (February 3 - 20, 2022), A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (March 10 - 27, 2022), THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (April 21 - May 8, 2022) and THE PAJAMA GAME (June 2 - 19, 2022). The season will also include CHESS In Concert (September 24 - 26, 2021). Subscriptions range in price from $150.00 - $350.00 and will be available beginning August 24, 2021. Single tickets range in price from $35.00 - $70.00 and will be available beginning September 27, 2021.

General Admission Tickets for CHESS In Concert are $45 and may be purchased now at 42ndstmoon.org/chess. The Friday, September 24 performance of CHESS In Concert will be a "pay what you can" night, creating an accessible live theatre experience for all audiences.

For the most up-to-date information, visit 42ndstmoon.org.

CHESS In Concert and A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC will perform at The Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102) and all other productions will perform at The Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111).

"First and foremost, we are just grateful to be getting back onstage and to let our artists and audiences share in the joy and magic of live musical theatre," said Co-Executive Director Daniel Thomas. "This season, I am particularly excited about our lineup of shows - covering 75 years of incredible stories and songs. Journeys of self-discovery, struggles for justice, workplace dynamics, romantic farce, and decades of unforgettable music - our audiences will be laughing, crying, questioning, and cheering the amazing characters that will entertain and enrich them over the next year."

