34th Annual Christmas Revels Comes To Oakland, December 13-22

California Revels announces the dates for the 34th Season of one of the Bay Area's premier year-end holiday events. This year's presentation is "A Solstice Journey Through Time." Families, friends and holiday revelers are invited to December 13-22 at its new venue, the First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland 94612.

The warm and welcoming First Congregational Church is only blocks away from The Christmas Revels' former home. There will be eight performances from December 13th through the 22nd, and more details, including ticket information will be available soon.

Times shift and the world changes, but wherever our spirits gather, that place is where the heart and soul of Revels lives. Join us this December for our annual Christmas Revels - a celebration of the Winter Solstice. Keep the tradition alive. Once again, audiences will thrill to the glories of traditional music, dance, ritual and folk plays, including the haunting "Antler Dance," all featuring top Bay Area musicians, actors, and other performers.

The Christmas Revels is led by Artistic Director David Parr and Music Director Shira Kammen. Jeri Reed is Choreographer and Anne Bingham Goess is Solstice Ensemble Director. Production Manager is Michele Sullivan. Executive Director of the California Revels is Lisa Lowe.

Revels office has moved. California Revels has moved to offices at the First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison Street, Oakland 94612.





