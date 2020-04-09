3-D THEATRICALS Announces Online Programming for Friday, April 10

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3DU is back with its amazing FRIDAY LINE-UP.



This is the schedule for Friday, April 10. All events are on zoom, with links and ID information as follows:



9:00-9:50 AM (PST): YOGA WITH LOLA!

Get your body toned and stretched with Broadway actor Cornelius Jones Jr. (3-D Theatricals' Kinky Boots and Shrek The Musical).



https://zoom.us/j/590671673

Meeting ID: 590 671 673



Cornelius Jones Jr. just recently finished a beautiful run as Lola in the West Coast regional premiere of Kinky Boots, produced by 3-D Theatricals. He started his professional career in New York City and at the age of 22, landed his first Broadway show, Thou Shalt Not (directed by Susan Stroman & produced by Lincoln Center Theater). Cornelius is a Performer, Yogi, Creative Healer Author, Entrepreneur. He has been featured in Cosmopolitan and OK Magazines alongside his student, actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba (founder of The Honest Company). He was recently seen dancing with Oprah Winfrey on her 2020 Vision Tour in partnership with WW. He has taught yoga to a list of celebrities and reality stars while living in LA. In addition, Cornelius is a veteran performer of NYC's Broadway theater scene having performed in shows such as The Lion King, Thou Shalt Not, and Smokey Joe's Café. When Cornelius is offstage and out of the yoga studio, he works independently for various small businesses & alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers providing the services of yoga, meditation, movement, healing arts, improv, and creative writing.





10:00-10:50 AM (PST): TAP YOUR TROUBLES AWAY!

Learn the opening number from 42nd Street with Brittany Rose Hammond.



https://zoom.us/j/434973735

Meeting ID: 434 973 735



Brittany Rose Hammond is a performer, dance teacher and choreographer based out of both New York City and Southern California. Favorite tap-dancing musical credits include Me and My Girl (New York City Center Encores! & Sally Smith at Forestburgh Playhouse), Kathy Selden in Singin' in the Rain (John W. Engeman Theater & San Diego Musical Theatre), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Sacramento Music Circus), and four productions of 42nd Street! Fun fact: Brittany met 3rd 'D' Gretchen Dawson in one of those productions ;). Catch "Bitty" on the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar at a city near you and the Segerstrom in Costa Mesa 2021!





11:00-12:00 PM (PST): FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca.

Join us, as we talk and be silly with special guest: pop sensation Todrick Hall, and a very special surprise guest from "RuPaul's Drag Race"!



https://zoom.us/j/403857192

Meeting ID: 403 857 192



T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bay Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.



Julian Roca is an Emmy Award-winning commercial director with over 15 years of experience as a creative director, producer, and editor in the entertainment advertising world. He has directed a spectrum of highly visual campaigns but is most known for creating the original art for Universal Theatrical's blockbuster musical Wicked. He has hosted, produced, and created content for "RuPaul's Drag Race," Disney Channel, The Academy Awards, Taylor Swift, and the Grammys, to name a few. He recently was a producer on his first West End show starring Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway lead in The Color Purple and Bob Dylan's Girl from the North Country) in Shida The Musical.



Special Guest Todrick Hall is an American entertainer who rose to fame after making it to the semifinals of the ninth season of "American Idol" in 2010. He is an American singer, songwriter, actor, director, choreographer and YouTuber. He first gained national attention on the ninth season of the reality singing competition "American Idol," where he made it to the semi-finals. Following this, he amassed a following on YouTube with multiple viral videos including original songs, parodies, and skits. A documentary series about his video-making process titled "Todrick" aired on MTV in 2015 and starting with season eight, Hall became a resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race," and occasional judge. From 2016 to 2017, Hall starred as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Later in 2017, he began appearances as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and the West End. He recently starred and co-executive produced Taylor Swift's music video "You Need to Calm Down." As a singer-songwriter he has released three studio albums, including the visual albums Straight Outta Oz (2016) and Forbidden (2018).





12:15 - 12:50PM (PST): BARRY'S BOOTCAMP Full Body Workout with master trainer Matt Conrad.

Join us for a 30-minute high-energy workout that's as effective as it is fun!



https://zoom.us/j/138998938

Meeting ID: 138 998 938



Matt Conrad is thrilled to be bringing Barry's Bootcamp to 3DU. "Thanks to my experience as a coach for the National Junior Olympic men's gymnastics team, it was only natural that I gravitate towards fitness. My passion for helping others succeed was discovered during these ten years of training national champions. This opened the door for me to become the personal trainer I am today. I strongly believe in results achieved through muscle confusion, and my classes are broken down to include diverse techniques which combine both basic and more challenging exercises. I'm known amongst clients and colleagues for being approachable and knowledgeable. I always happily linger after class to field fitness and nutrition questions. My playlists stay current, with perfectly timed ascensions to match."



Barry's Bootcamp is the original strength & cardio interval workout. The original HIIT workout that gets you burning up to 1,000 calories per class. This high intensity interval training will push you to your limits.





1:00-1:50 PM PST: MANAGING STRESS

Crystal Barron is the only certified MDH breathing coordination advanced certified practitioner in the US.



https://zoom.us/j/838106104

Meeting ID: 838 106 104



Crystal Barron is a voice, breathing and mindfulness coach based in LA. She specializes in finding balance, no matter what life throws at you! You can see and hear her students on stage, screen, voiceover, soundtrack, and reality singing shows, including contestants Brennley Brown ("The Voice") and Sophia Wackerman ("American Idol"). Crystal is the only MDH Breathing Coordination Advanced Certified Practitioner in the US and teaches at UCI in the BFA MT program, AMDA-LA and CSUF. Join her to talk specific breathing and mindfulness strategies to better manage change and uncertainty.





2:00 - 2:50PM (PST): A WHOLE LOTTA SHUGA with Shuga Cain.

Grab a drink, pull up a chair as go behind the scenes of what it takes to be one of the world's most powerful drag superstars.



https://zoom.us/j/279471379

Meeting ID: 279 471 379



Shuga Cain is an American drag queen best known for appearing on the eleventh season of "RuPaul's Drag Race." New York Magazine named her one of the top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America in June 2019. But most importantly, Miss Shuga Cain is a California girl living the struggle in NYC. She is a singer, a baker, and a professional homemaker. If you can't find her at home taking care of her man, or singing in an off, off, off, off Broadway show, then baby you know you can find her serving them cakes henny! https://www.shugssweetshop.com/





3:00-3:50PM (PST): WORK THAT DIALECT with dialect coach to the stars Caitlin Muelder.



https://zoom.us/j/472324190

Meeting ID: 472 324 190



Caitlin Muedler is an actress, director and dialect coach. She has been seen in "Modern Family," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "90210" and "Franklin & Bash." She is currently the dialect coach on Netflix and Amazon Prime for "The OA," "47 Meters Down," "False Colors" and more!





