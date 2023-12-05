23rd Annual Edwardian Ball Returns To San Francisco, January 26 & 27

PARADOX Media and Vau de Vire announced today the return of The Edwardian Ball—San Francisco's much-anticipated celebration of art, music, theatre, fashion, technology, circus, and the beloved creations of the late, great author and illustrator Edward Gorey—taking place at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom (1300 Van Ness Ave.) on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Set in a re-imagined “Edwardian Era,” this multi-city, multi-media extravaganza has grown over the past 23 years from an underground club party into an internationally recognized festival of the arts, now operating with the blessing of The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust. Presented over two nights, with both Friday and Saturday offering the full experience, ticket options are available for one or both nights and available now at edwardianball.com/.



"I am honored and excited by our overflowing offerings this year,” said The Edwardian Ball Producer Mike Gaines. “Our quest is always to fuse the beloved nostalgic elements of The Ball with fresh and new experiences. On Friday night (Edwardian Eve), we've re-invented our Museum of Wonders to include mesmerizing magic and illusion amidst a setting of alluring fashions and immersive micro-environments, while The Ballroom will continue to host live music, a DJ dance party, and stage shows including a long- in-the-making Vau de Vire original ‘Garden Party.' For Saturday's Ball, our interpretation of Gorey's, ‘The Remembered Visit' sets the tone for a night of revelry in the campy macabre alongside thousands of our creative friends and patrons who are year-after-year the true stars of the show."



On Friday, January 26 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., guests are welcomed to The Edwardian Eve —a new reimagined opening night experience. Explore an enchanted and immersive twilight, discover moonlit magic in our Museum of Wonders, enjoy a tapestry of performances in the Grand Ballroom, and peruse the world-class wares in the Vendor Bazaar. Friday night's art and performance highlights include: Vau de Vire Society, Zoe Jakes House of Tarot, Dark Garden's Edwardian Collection Retrospective Magician Joe Culpepper, Whiskerman, Fou Fou Ha!, Kinetic Steam Works, Mentalist Brad Barton, The Forgetmenaughts, and more.



On Saturday, January 27 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., guests will be treated to an all-new live performance of Edward Gorey's classic tale, "The Remembered Visit." Night fades as a new day dawns, bringing the excitement and elegance of a warm and vibrant new day! Ballroom dancing and high kicking cancan fill the floor, as music, theatre, and fashion grace the Ballroom and Museum stages. Guests can explore the world-class wares of the Vendor Bazaar and discover the many hidden worlds of our patron saint, Edward Gorey. Saturday night's art and performance highlights include: Vau de Vire Society, Zoe Jakes House of Tarot, Parlor Tricks, Fou Fou Ha!, Le Cancan Bijou, Kinetic Steam Works, and more.



The Edwardian Ball Vendor Bazaar will be open to the public on Saturday, January 27 from 12 – 5 p.m. and will feature goods from the finest artisans, craftspeople, and merchants to make sure that you attend the Ball (and all your days thereafter) in the most exquisite style. Discover fashion, accessories, gifts, crafts, and more. In addition to our evening This daytime event is free and open to the public, and offers a quieter endeavor without the delightful hubbub of the evening events. All ages are welcome.



For more information on The Edwardian Ball, visit edwardianball.com.