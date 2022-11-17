Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus Announces Winter Concert, EVERGREEN

'Tis the season to kick off Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus' 40th Rubyversary season with a celebration of holiday music at a concert titled Evergreen, December 9-11, at Santa Clara University's Recital Hall. The concert will feature 40 singers, including some who joined a few years after the organization's founding in 1983 along with new choristers who are singing with SVGMC for the first time.

The repertoire will feature unexpected and traditional Yuletide favorites to put everyone in a wintertime mood, including the Bay Area premiere of Welcome Winter!, by queer Californian musicians Bruce Olstad (lyrics) and Mark Carlson (composer). And an LGBTQIA2+ chorus concert would not be complete without songs like Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me," a song titled "Pink Christmas," and a familiar Christmas and beloved Broadway classic from the musical Mame.

"Our small but mighty chorus has been rehearsing since the beginning of September, and we are ecstatic to present an incredibly diverse collection of music, different not only in languages and genres, but traditional and secular holiday fare," said SVGMC Artistic Director and Conductor Corey Liggans Miller. "And this season is especially significant for us because as singers come and go through the years, we serendipitously number 40 members just in time to launch our fortieth anniversary season of making music."

In addition to lively holiday fun, the concert will showcase dancing and a few surprises. "We don't want to give everything away," adds SVGMC Board President James Creer, "but in my opinion, this is by far the most exciting season in the decade I have been singing with the chorus. Everyone involved with the production has been working tirelessly to ensure our beloved patrons and the South Bay queer community at large have an incredible time."

Founded in 1983, SVGMC sang its first, full-length performance on June 16, 1984, as part of San Jose's Gay Pride Celebration. SVGMC's mission is to inspire and unite the diverse LGBTQIA2+ community and its allies through musical excellence and pride.

Season subscriptions and tickets are available at svgmc.org.