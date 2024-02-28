Merola Opera Program Reveals 29 Selected Artists

San Francisco’s acclaimed Merola Opera Program has selected 29 artists from a pool of more than 1,300 international applicants to participate in its 2024 program. This year’s cohort of participants hail from Australia, China, France, Georgia, and South Korea, as well as across the United States and Canada.

“We look forward to welcoming these 29 talented artists to San Francisco to experience what Merola has provided for nearly 70 years, a transformative summer of artistic development and growth,” said San Francisco Opera Center Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson and San Francisco Opera Center General Manager Markus Beam (Merola ’02). “At Merola, the selected young artists not only receive musical, dramatic, and linguistic training from our outstanding faculty, but will also be given access and exposure to real-world experiences that will build a foundation for managing their future careers.”

Public performances by these artists in the 2024 Merola Summer Festival will be announced on March 26. Tickets will be available to Merola members March 26, 2024, at 10am PST and to the public April 9, 2024, at 10am PST, online at merola.org or by calling the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 415-864-3330.

The 2024 Merola Opera Program artists include:

Sopranos

Moriah Berry, Atlanta, Georgia

Hannah Cho, Seoul, South Korea

Alexa Frankian, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Viviana Aurelia Goodwin, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Lydia Grindatto, Tijeras, New Mexico

Elizabeth "Hanje" Hanje, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Mary Hoskins, Saratoga Springs, New York

Tessa McQueen, Loveland, Colorado

Mezzo-sopranos

Lucy Joy Altus, New York, New York

Simona Genga, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Lindsay Martin, San Diego, California

Kara Morgan, Andover, Minnesota

Tenors

Nathan Bryon, Geurie, Australia

Michael John Butler, Bowie, Maryland

Giorgi Guliashvili, Rustavi, Georgia

Angelo Silva, Houston, Texas

Samuel White, Columbia, South Carolina

Baritones

Sihao Hu, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Hyungjin Son, Seoul, South Korea

Olivier Zerouali, Middletown, Delaware

Bass-baritones

Donghoon Kang, Seoul, South Korea

Benjamin R. Sokol, Westbury, New York

Justice Yates, Leesburg, Florida

Pianists/Coaches

Sujin Choi, Seoul, South Korea

Julian Garvue, Seattle, Washington

Hyemin Jeong, Seoul, South Korea

Yedam Kim, Paris, France

Ji Youn Lee, Seoul, South Korea

Stage Director

Anna Theodosakis, Vancouver, B.C., Canada

The Merola Opera Program is widely regarded as the foremost opera training program for aspiring singers, pianists, and stage directors. Merola nurtures the opera stars of tomorrow through master classes and private coaching with opera’s most accomplished singers, conductors, and directors. Participants also receive training in operatic repertoire, languages, diction, acting, stage movement, and professional development. Offered free of charge to all participants, the Merola Opera Program is unique in the industry in many ways. It is the only young artist program to provide financial support to developing artists for five years following their participation, offering aid for essential career development expenses including coaching, language classes, and audition travel. Since Carrie-Ann Matheson and Markus Beam formed the new Merola artistic team in 2021, the program has redoubled its efforts to provide exciting new curriculaand added focus on preparing the burgeoning artists for extramusical aspects of a performance career. Learn more at merola.org.