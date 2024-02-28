Merola Opera Program Reveals 29 Selected Artists

This year’s cohort of participants hail from Australia, China, France, Georgia, and South Korea, as well as across the United States and Canada.
San Francisco’s acclaimed Merola Opera Program has selected 29 artists from a pool of more than 1,300 international applicants to participate in its 2024 program. This year’s cohort of participants hail from Australia, China, France, Georgia, and South Korea, as well as across the United States and Canada.
“We look forward to welcoming these 29 talented artists to San Francisco to experience what Merola has provided for nearly 70 years, a transformative summer of artistic development and growth,” said San Francisco Opera Center Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson and San Francisco Opera Center General Manager Markus Beam (Merola ’02). “At Merola, the selected young artists not only receive musical, dramatic, and linguistic training from our outstanding faculty, but will also be given access and exposure to real-world experiences that will build a foundation for managing their future careers.”
Public performances by these artists in the 2024 Merola Summer Festival will be announced on March 26. Tickets will be available to Merola members March 26, 2024, at 10am PST and to the public April 9, 2024, at 10am PST, online at merola.org or by calling the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 415-864-3330.
Sopranos
Moriah Berry, Atlanta, Georgia
Hannah Cho, Seoul, South Korea
Alexa Frankian, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
Viviana Aurelia Goodwin, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Lydia Grindatto, Tijeras, New Mexico
Elizabeth "Hanje" Hanje, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Mary Hoskins, Saratoga Springs, New York
Tessa McQueen, Loveland, Colorado
Mezzo-sopranos
Lucy Joy Altus, New York, New York
Simona Genga, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Lindsay Martin, San Diego, California
Kara Morgan, Andover, Minnesota
Tenors
Nathan Bryon, Geurie, Australia
Michael John Butler, Bowie, Maryland
Giorgi Guliashvili, Rustavi, Georgia
Angelo Silva, Houston, Texas
Samuel White, Columbia, South Carolina
Baritones
Sihao Hu, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
Hyungjin Son, Seoul, South Korea
Olivier Zerouali, Middletown, Delaware
Bass-baritones
Donghoon Kang, Seoul, South Korea
Benjamin R. Sokol, Westbury, New York
Justice Yates, Leesburg, Florida
Pianists/Coaches
Sujin Choi, Seoul, South Korea
Julian Garvue, Seattle, Washington
Hyemin Jeong, Seoul, South Korea
Yedam Kim, Paris, France
Ji Youn Lee, Seoul, South Korea
Stage Director
Anna Theodosakis, Vancouver, B.C., Canada
The Merola Opera Program is widely regarded as the foremost opera training program for aspiring singers, pianists, and stage directors. Merola nurtures the opera stars of tomorrow through master classes and private coaching with opera’s most accomplished singers, conductors, and directors. Participants also receive training in operatic repertoire, languages, diction, acting, stage movement, and professional development. Offered free of charge to all participants, the Merola Opera Program is unique in the industry in many ways. It is the only young artist program to provide financial support to developing artists for five years following their participation, offering aid for essential career development expenses including coaching, language classes, and audition travel. Since Carrie-Ann Matheson and Markus Beam formed the new Merola artistic team in 2021, the program has redoubled its efforts to provide exciting new curriculaand added focus on preparing the burgeoning artists for extramusical aspects of a performance career. Learn more at merola.org.
