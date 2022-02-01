42nd Street Moon Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING in March

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the complete cast and creative team for the Company's first production of 2022: the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a musical revue showcasing the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING was conceived by Walter Bobbie and features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music arrangements by Fred Wells. 42nd Street Moon's production of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will be directed and choreographed by Cindy Goldfield with music direction by Lynden James.

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will perform at the Gateway Theatre from March 10 - 27, 2022 with an Opening Night on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Post-performance talk-backs will take place following the performances on Sunday, March 13 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 - $76 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/a-grand-night-for-singing.

"A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is one of the best musical revues ever written," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "It truly takes you on a journey over the course of two hours. The song selection is impeccable - you get some of the most well-known and loved Rodgers and Hammerstein songs alongside lesser-known but equally brilliant gems. And each song is given a treatment that highlights how well it stands outside of its original context. We are lucky to have such a tremendous group of artists bringing this show to life."

"We can't wait to delight Moon audiences with this contemporary take on the classic genius of Rodgers and Hammerstein," added Director and Choreographer Cindy Goldfield. "A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING creates a link between the beauty and familiarity of the Golden Age tunes, and our universal experience of being human."

Broadway's Golden Age comes to life in A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a stunning tribute to the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein - with a modern twist!

Thirty-two of Broadway's greatest songs written by one of Broadway's most iconic partnerships! Now, experience musical theatre legends, Rodgers and Hammerstein as they've never been seen before! Join us for a celebration of both the hits and hidden gems - showing off Rodgers's exquisite melodies and Hammerstein's evocative lyrics that celebrate the humanity that binds us together - all with a modern twist! Featuring favorites from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and more.

The cast of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING includes Alison Ewing* as "Alison," Jacqueline De Muro as "Jacqueline," Joel Chapman* as "Joel," Keith Pinto* as "Keith and Edu Gonzalez-Maldonado as "Edu."

In addition to Goldfield and James, the creative team for A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will include, Mark Mendelson (Set Designer), Claudio Silva Restrepo (Lighting Designer) and Cindy Goldfield (Costume Designer).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

42nd Street Moon's 2021-2022 season will continue with FUN HOME (April 21 - May 8, 2022) and THE PAJAMA GAME (June 2 - 19, 2022). Single tickets range in price from $35.00 - $76.00 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/2021-2022-season. The previously-announced production of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS will now take place in the 2022-2023 season.

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.