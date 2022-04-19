Write Out Loud and The San Diego Shakespeare Society Announce the 17th Annual Student Shakespeare Festival

After two years of a virtual presentation - Write Out Loud in association with The San Diego Shakespeare Society is thrilled to return in person to bring The Bard to life with the 17th Annual Student Shakespeare Festival. Attendees will enjoy performances of students from K-12 from throughout San Diego County, presenting scenes and monologues from Shakespeare's plays. The 17th Annual Student Shakespeare Festival will take place in Heritage Park - County of San Diego on Saturday, April 30th at 11am. The event is free to the public. https://writeoutloudsd.com/shakesfest/

The Festival begins with a parade led by "Shakespeare" himself followed by participating students. Performers will present monologues, sonnets and scenes from Shakespeare's canon. In preparation for the Festival, in-class workshops were provided to area students on basic poetics and performance skills as well as finishing touches for performances.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared "Since Write Out Loud became partners in this Festival, it has only been produced virtually. We are especially excited to bring back this opportunity for students to develop a passion for and perform the Bard's words in front of a live audience."