VIDEO: Watch The Old Globe's Fourth Annual Juneteenth Presentation

The Old Globe, in collaboration with the George L. Stevens Senior Resource Center, presented its fourth annual Juneteenth performance presentation as part of the Center's Juneteenth festival.

This event included: video excerpts from past performance presentations such as The Ruby in Us, Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley: From Slavery to Modiste, Dissecting Fortune; a reading of the new play Ode to My Mothers by Joy Yvonne Jones, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg; music; spoken word; interviews with local artists and seniors from the Center; an educational presentation that shares the story and history of the holiday; and much more!

