VIDEO: The Cast of EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW Have A Message for Fans
See a special message from the cast of Ebenezer Scrooge's Big San Diego Christmas Show at The Old Globe below!
In December, San Diego welcomed a new show for its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist!
it is written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll and Working, London's Guys and Dolls and Barnum) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, The Curious Case of the Curse of Count Dracula!), and directed by Greenberg.