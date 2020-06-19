Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Conversation With James Sutorius

Article Pixel Jun. 19, 2020  

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the latest episode of Theatre Conversations featuring award-winning actor James Sutorius who was last seen at North Coast Rep in The Sunshine Boys. James also won the Craig Noel San Diego Critics Circle Award for his performance in the title role of last season's The Father.

Watch below!


James Sutorius - Broadway: The Farnsworth Invention, Conversations with My Father, The Changing Room, Hamlet. Off Broadway: Sexual Perversity in Chicago. Other Theatre includes: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Best Actor Award), Lincolnesque (Best Featured Actor Award), The Price, The Savannah Disputation (The Old Globe), Glengarry Glen Ross (Nominated Best Featured Actor Award, La Jolla Playhouse), Antaeus: As You Like it, Hedda Gabler, Henry IV, Part One, The Crucible, Macbeth, The Seagull, The Autumn Garden and Classics Fest Project, A Delicate Balance and Wrecks. Regionally: The Crucible, Other Desert Cities, The Merchant of Venice, Hamlet, Uncle Vanya, The Price, A Perfect Wedding, A Man for All Seasons, Anthony and Cleopatra, A Christmas Carol.


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 5 Announced TONIGHT With Guest Judges Orfeh and Andy Karl!
  • Creation Of New Musical For School Programs Across The Nation Continues At The Broward Center
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 5!
  • Watch Jessie Mueller Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend