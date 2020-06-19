VIDEO: North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Conversation With James Sutorius

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the latest episode of Theatre Conversations featuring award-winning actor James Sutorius who was last seen at North Coast Rep in The Sunshine Boys. James also won the Craig Noel San Diego Critics Circle Award for his performance in the title role of last season's The Father.

Watch below!



James Sutorius - Broadway: The Farnsworth Invention, Conversations with My Father, The Changing Room, Hamlet. Off Broadway: Sexual Perversity in Chicago. Other Theatre includes: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Best Actor Award), Lincolnesque (Best Featured Actor Award), The Price, The Savannah Disputation (The Old Globe), Glengarry Glen Ross (Nominated Best Featured Actor Award, La Jolla Playhouse), Antaeus: As You Like it, Hedda Gabler, Henry IV, Part One, The Crucible, Macbeth, The Seagull, The Autumn Garden and Classics Fest Project, A Delicate Balance and Wrecks. Regionally: The Crucible, Other Desert Cities, The Merchant of Venice, Hamlet, Uncle Vanya, The Price, A Perfect Wedding, A Man for All Seasons, Anthony and Cleopatra, A Christmas Carol.

