VIDEO: Learn About Shakespeare's Sonnets in The Old Globe's New Episode of THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE

Some of Shakespeare's most rich and layered poetry is on display in this edition of Thinking Shakespeare Live!, a fast-paced, funny, and altogether fascinating guide to the language of the Bard.

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is an ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences, as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles. Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, each only 14 lines long, contain some of his most beautiful and moving language. This half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! introduces the sonnets and then delves into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage.

Watch the video below!

