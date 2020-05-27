Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Learn About Shakespeare's Sonnets in The Old Globe's New Episode of THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE

Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  

Some of Shakespeare's most rich and layered poetry is on display in this edition of Thinking Shakespeare Live!, a fast-paced, funny, and altogether fascinating guide to the language of the Bard.

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is an ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences, as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles. Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, each only 14 lines long, contain some of his most beautiful and moving language. This half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! introduces the sonnets and then delves into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: Learn About Shakespeare's Sonnets in The Old Globe's New Episode of THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 24- MAME Opens On Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose Sings 'I Want a Friend' For the 2020 Game Changers Virtual Gala
  • VIDEO: Linda Eder Talks 'Quarantine Eating' & More in New Song Video for 'Wicked Game'
  • Video Flashback: Tituss Burgess Performs 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY at Carnegie Hall
  • VIDEO: Watch Oneika Phillips, Lillias White and More Come Together to Spread Joy with FELA!
  • VIDEO: Taylor Louderman and the Cast of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny Reunite