VIDEO: Get A First Look At 33 1/3 HOUSE OF DREAMS At San Diego Repertory Theatre

San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere musical 33 1/3 - House of Dreams. Written by local San Diegans Jonathan Rosenberg and Brad Ross, with additional contributions by Steve Gunderson and Javier Velasco, the debut production chronicles the success of Gold Star Recording Studios through the history of rock 'n' roll.

The production will feature direction and choreography by Javier Velasco with musical direction and arrangements by Steve Gunderson. 33 1/3 - House of Dreams will run August 1 - 25, 2019, at San Diego REP's Lyceum Stage Theatre, with previews August 1 - 6, and opening on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to 33 1/3 - House of Dreams are on sale now. Tickets range from $25.00 to $72.00 and will be available for purchase in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling 619-544-1000, or online at sdrep.org. Prices subject to change.





