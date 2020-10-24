Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Barry Edelstein Talks Taking Shakespeare Online
Hear his thoughts on how theatre is adapting to the closures caused by the coronavirus and how the Globe is preparing for the future.
In this excerpt from a virtual talkback with supporters of The Old Globe, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein shares how he brought Shakespeare's sonnets to life online with the help of an incredible team of actors and creatives.
Support programs like Thinking Shakespeare Live! and more at https://www.TheOldGlobe.org/Donate. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar through December 31, 2020!
