UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË to Make San Diego Debut
Kim Strassburger directs the cast featuring Kandace Crystal, Vanessa Dinning, and Mikaela Rae Macias in Gordon's irreverent retelling.
Carlsbad Playreaders (CPR) continues its fall 2026 season with a staged reading of Underdog: The Other, Other Brontë by Sarah Gordon, directed by Kim Strassburger. The reading takes place Monday, October 5, at 7:00 PM at Schulman Auditorium, Carlsbad City Library.
Charlotte Brontë has a confession about how one sister became an idol, and the other became known as the third sister. You know the one. No, not that one. The other, other one... Anne.
This is not a story about well-behaved women. This is a story about the power of words. It's about sisters and sisterhood, love and jealousy, support and competition. Sarah Gordon's new play is an irreverent retelling of the life and legend of the Brontë sisters, and the story of the sibling power dynamics that shaped their uneven rise to fame.
The cast features Kandace Crystal as Emily Brontë, Vanessa Dinning as Charlotte Brontë, Geoff Geissinger as Branwell Brontë, and Mikaela Rae Macias as Anne Brontë, with Rosemarie Sison as Stage Directions. The ensemble includes Emerson Clarke, Monique Gaffney, Durwood Murray, and Eddie Yaroch. Ali Flores serves as Stage Manager.
Admission is pay what you can!
Event Details
- What: Underdog: The Other, Other Brontë, a staged reading
- When: Monday, October 5, 2026, 7:00 PM
- Where: Schulman Auditorium, Carlsbad City Library,
- Tickets: Pay what you can at the door
About Carlsbad Playreaders
Carlsbad Playreaders is a staged reading theater company based in North County San Diego - Bringing stories to life through engaging staged readings, with local performers, we celebrate the art of theater and community.
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