The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Presents the World Premiere of BRACKISH

The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices presents the world premiere production of BRACKISH, a haunting and heartwarming play about family, race, and generational divides by Hope Villanueva. The final production in the Wayward Voices 2022 season, BRACKISH will open for three performances from August 26-28, 2022 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana. The Wayward Voices initiative of The Wayward Artist seeks to amplify, uplift, and empower BIPOC artists.

BRACKISH is the story of Sang Dao who has spent his life running his family's Vietnamese and seafood shop. An opportunity to sell the restaurant creates a family conflict. Sang Dao's daughters gather for the anniversary of their brothers' death, and the past is revisited. A racist act of graffiti raises the stakes even further. When Sang Dao is visited by specters of his past, he is forced to examine where they've been, where they're going and what "home" really means.

"BRACKISH is a poignant, heartfelt play about a Vietnamese American family on the gulf recovering from an act of anti-Asian vandalism," said Reed Flores, Director. "It is important to address this moment in time of harmful anti-AAPI rhetoric, but it is also imperative that we showcase Asian Americans as human beings capable of love, pain, nostalgia, humor and so much more."