The UC San Diego Presents Anton Chekhov's UNCLE VANYA A New Adaptation By Robert Icke

Chekhov's late masterpiece examines human behaviour in all of its beautiful, terrible, laughable contradiction.

Mar. 3, 2021  

The UC San Diego Presents Anton Chekhov's UNCLE VANYA A New Adaptation By Robert Icke

The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya a new adaptation by Robert Icke directed by Emily Moler.

Chekhov's late masterpiece examines human behaviour in all of its beautiful, terrible, laughable contradiction.

Things your life could be:
(1) a farce.
(2) a tragedy.
(3) pointless.
(4) all of the above.

Things you could do about it:
(1) keep living.
(2) stop living.
(3) stop someone else living.
(4) nothing.

Even so, what has your life been worth?

The performance dates for Uncle Vanya are March 10th through March 20th. Presented on our digital platform. Tickets are free of charge. More information can be found at https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/uncle-vanya.html.


