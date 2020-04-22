The Old Globe Presents Virtual HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. SHAKESPEARE!

Not even these uncertain times could make The Old Globe miss the fifth annual Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! The popular celebration of Bard-inspired activities on the Globe's Copley Plaza, commemorating our resident playwright, will still happen-but live-streamed online, hosted by Director of Arts Engagement Freedome Bradley-Ballentine! The whole family can play and learn with interactive activities from the comfort and safety of their own home.



When: Tune in on Saturday, April 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page.



Family-friendly offerings will include:

An introduction and speech from Shakespeare performed by Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein

Hip-hop sonnet writing workshop by Teaching Artist and hip-hop artist Miki Vale; viewers can compete for a chance for their hip-hop sonnet to be presented later in the day!

Creative ruff-making craft offered throughout the event by Master Teaching Artist and Programs Manager Lisel Gorell-Getz

A Reflecting Shakespeare lesson (usually shared with our incarcerated populations) with Programs Manager Erika Phillips and Master Teaching Artist James Pilar

A makeup and character workshop from A Midsummer Night's Dream with San Diego Ballet

A Henry V Saint Crispin's Day speech performed by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program

The hip-hop sonnet presentation by Teaching Artists and hip-hop artists Miki Vale and Kendrick Dial

NOTE: The remaining events of the 2020 AXIS series will continue to feature free and fun-filled activities, but due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will now be offered online on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page for the time being. Outstanding professional and community partner organizations and personalities will teach, speak, play, perform, and inspire, with many opportunities for viewers to engage in at each of the online events.





