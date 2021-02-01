The Old Globe Announces Spring and Summer Youth Online Programs

The Old Globe announced today programs for high school students and recent graduates interested in various theatrical disciplines. The Globe's Theatre Design Studio and the returning program Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio are designed for young theatre makers' development with guidance from professional industry experts through master classes and hands-on activities.

"It is such a gift to work with so many talented young people here in San Diego," shared Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement Freedome Bradley-Ballentine . "By offering Studio programs online, we can increase access for some incredibly talented young people who might not otherwise be able to attend. Last year we witnessed how vital this program was, how it decreased social isolation, built empathy, and increased participant knowledge in theatre arts. We are so pleased to offer tuition-free participation thanks to our generous donors who see these programs' transformational power."

Applications are now available online for the virtual 2021 Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio and will be accepted through Friday, April 2. The three-week program is a unique opportunity for rising 9th - 12th graders and recent graduates committed to developing foundational skills for reading, interpreting, and performing Shakespeare's plays and cultivating their artistic voice through storytelling and creating original material.

Students will actively participate in an intensive curriculum of acting, movement, music, and writing classes and receive training in voice and speech, stage combat, and text. There will also be regular master classes with Globe artists and staff, many of whom are among the leaders in their fields. Students will deepen their understanding and appreciation of Shakespeare's writing and use his work as a model for engaging with themselves and enriching their knowledge of the Bard.

For more information on the program and application instructions, please click here or email Studio@TheOldGlobe.org

The Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio will run from July 12 to July 30 and culminate in an online Studio Showcase performance on Saturday, August 7, 2020, which will streamed on The Old Globe 's YouTube channel and on www.TheOldGlobe.org . This final presentation will combine Shakespearean scenes, soliloquies, and sonnets with original material generated by the students.

In our continuing effort to make theatre matter to more people, the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio is provided free of charge to all students thanks to our generous donors. Upon receipt of applications, live interviews will be scheduled between Monday, April 5 and Friday, April 23.

The 2021 Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio is generously supported by lead sponsors Pam Farr and Buford Alexander, with additional support by the Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists and The James Irvine Foundation. Digital programs at The Old Globe are supported in part by the Peggy and Robert Matthews Foundation.

Theatre Design Studio started as a pilot program in 2020 with partnering schools in collaboration with The Old Globe 's Production and Arts Engagement Departments. After excellent attendance and interest, TDS returns this year to all interested high school students and recent graduates.

Theatre Design Studio is an intensive online program that looks at the design components of theatre. Each week will feature a different subject: set design, costume design, and prop design. Students will attend online lectures and participate in group activities that will lead to a final project based on each week's focus. Last year, TDS teachers included members of The Old Globe Production Department and professional theatre designers from around the country. Students who complete their session will receive a certificate of completion and will be offered additional activities and access to Old Globe staff once the theatre reopens for in-person visits to enrich this opportunity further.

The spring session runs for one week, from March 29 to April 2, with that week covering all design disciplines. The three-week summer session is scheduled to start on June 14 with scenic design, June 21 with costume design, and June 28 with props design and fabrication. Students interested in the summer session may sign up for one, two, or all three weeks. Applications for both sessions open on Monday, February 22, with the spring session closing when the limit of students is met, and the summer session application closing on April 7. Theatre Design Studio is free of charge to participants thanks to our generous donors.