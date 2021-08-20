The Old Globe Announces COVID-19 Health And Safety Policies

The Old Globe announced that in order to provide the safest and healthiest space possible for patrons, staff, casts, program participants, and crews, as of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, all patrons who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination in order to enter its theatres.

"Fully vaccinated" is defined by the CDC as being at least 14 days after the receipt of the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (such as the currently available Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna) or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (like Johnson & Johnson).

To gain admittance to The Old Globe, all attendees will be required to present a photo ID and proof of vaccination status. Acceptable proof of vaccination is: 1) the physical COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card issued to the patron at the time of vaccination, 2) a photograph of the patron's COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, or 3) a digital vaccination record. All residents of California may request a digital vaccination record at www.myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Patrons who do not receive COVID-19 vaccinations due to medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs can attend a production at The Old Globe, but will be required to present the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering The Old Globe.

Patrons under the age of 12, whose age does not yet permit vaccination, can attend a production or event at The Old Globe but will be required to wear a mask or present the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering The Old Globe's outdoor theatre, or Copley Plaza when an event occurs.

All documents will be checked by The Old Globe staff members before patrons will be admitted to the theatre. The Old Globe reserves the right to deny admission to any patron who does not provide the necessary documentation or follow any COVID-related policy.

When The Old Globe's indoor theatres reopen in September, patrons attending performances in those theatres (The Old Globe Theatre or Sheryl and Harvey White Theatres) must wear masks throughout the performance as an additional safety measure.

It is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear masks while attending the production of Hair in the Globe's outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. In addition, these recommendations also apply to all events scheduled in the Globe's Copley Plaza.

"The Old Globe is here to serve the public through theatre. Our goal in enacting these policies is to keep everyone in our community safe while we continue our return to live performance-a return that began with the spectacular production of Hair that opened last Sunday night," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein.

Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields also commented, "These policies were determined after collecting input from a variety of sources, including close consultation with medical and public health authorities. In adopting these policies, we not only take important steps toward providing the safest possible environment for theatre, but we also join major arts and other performance institutions up and down the state who have taken these very steps."

The Old Globe is currently presenting the American tribal love-rock musical Hair in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre now through October 3, 2021. The musical features book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, music by Galt MacDermot, and direction by Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's American Mariachi and Tiny Beautiful Things). For more information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.