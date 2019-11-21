The Eclectic San Diego Vocal Performance Ensemble Offers a Twist on the Holiday Season with Two Holiday Concerts

The eclectic San Diego vocal performance ensemble SACRA/PROFANA offers its unique twist on the holiday season with two holiday concerts, on December 13 and 15. The program will feature both familiar carols in new settings and new takes on ancient hymns and texts, including two world premieres.

Friday, December 13 at 7:30 PM

First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4190 Front Street, San Diego

Sunday, December 15 at 4:00 PM

San Marcos Lutheran Church, 3419 Grand Ave, San Marcos

Artistic director Juan Carlos Acosta has selected songs and arrangements by composers who are all living, including some who are new to San Diego audiences, like Amy Gordon, Mari Esabel Valverde, and Eric William Barnum. Two of the selections are world premieres: "Come Thou Long Expected Jesus" by Brandon Waddles, and "Love Came Down at Christmas," by Escondido composer Stephen Sturk.

"December can be filled with clichéd sentiments and melodies, but it can also be a time of sincere reflection, hope, joy and reverence," says artistic director Juan Carlos Acosta. "This year's program features poignant and innovative takes on some familiar tunes and texts, as well as original pieces for the season that will delight audiences young and old alike. I'm particularly excited about two world premieres we will be giving for pieces written by our dear friends Brandon Waddles and Stephen Sturk."

SACRA/PROFANA's 2019-20 season continues with:

Music as Social Change

Friday, Feb 7, 7:00 PM - Water's Edge Faith Community

Saturday, Feb 8, 7:00 PM - First Unitarian Universalist Church, San Diego

Looking Up

Sunday, Mar 22, 4:00 PM - St. James By-the-Sea

Moving Forward: How to Go On

Sunday, May 17, 4:00 PM - Christ Lutheran Church, Pacific Beach

All dates, times, and locations subject to change.

Advance Tickets:

Reserved $20-$35

General Admission $10-$25

General Admission (At the Door) $10-$30

Purchase at www.sacraprofana.org or by calling (619) 432-2920

Season sponsored in part by the City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, and the California Arts Council.



Based in San Diego, SACRA/PROFANA strives to awaken and nurture enthusiasm for the choral art through vibrant performances and focused education outreach. In its 10 years, SACRA/PROFANA has presented numerous world and U.S. premieres and collaborations with leading regional arts organizations: the San Diego Symphony, Art of Élan, San Diego Opera, California Ballet, and many more. SACRA/PROFANA also has performed with many artists of worldwide renown, including the legendary Irish band the Chieftains, producer Carlton Cuse (of ABC's hit show Lost), composer Michael Giacchino (Star Trek), and composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz in the development of Disney Theatrical's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse.

SACRA/PROFANA's debut album, Elegies & Ecstasies, was released in 2012, and in 2014 SACRA/PROFANA produced the world premiere recording of when we were children by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang, available on the Cantaloupe Music record label. The group will release its first album of holiday songs in Fall 2020.

For more information please visit sacraprofana.org.





