The 11th Annual Twainfest Goes Virtual August 1-16

Jul. 5, 2020  

The 11th Annual Twainfest Goes Virtual August 1-16WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience - announces the 11th Annual TwainFest. This year, TwainFest will be virtual - with new content being shared via email each day from August 1-16, and the daily video updates added to the Write Out Loud website.

TwainFest, now a tradition for many San Diego families, is historically an all-day FREE festival in Old Town San Diego celebrating Mark Twain and the literature and culture of 19th Century America. This year - TwainFest will be coming to the community virtually. From August 1-16, our patrons, and anyone who signs up, will receive free daily emails connecting them to our TwainFest Artists who have recorded their performances of literature at home - or on site at historical locations in the city.

Sign Up To Receive Free TwainFest Programming August 1 - 16: http://writeoutloudsd.com/twainfest/


