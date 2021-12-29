Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Postponed at San Diego REP

In the coming days the company will be contacting patrons via phone regarding new show dates, and details.

Dec. 29, 2021  

Due to the unforeseen circumstances that occurred from the combination of the renovation of Horton Plaza Campus and the recent rain storm, the Lyceum Space Theatre has experienced significant water damage.

This has sadly caused San Diego REP to postpone its upcoming performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time. The company has worked tirelessly to find an alternative to this postponement, but see no other recourse.


