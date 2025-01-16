Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the absurd and hilarious world of Eugène Ionesco's The Bald Soprano and The Lesson at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Featuring some of North Coast Rep's favorite actors: David Ellenstein, Katie MacNichol, Crystal Sershon, Bruce Turk, Rachael Van Wormer and Christopher Williams.

The Bald Soprano takes you on a whimsical ride through nonsensical dialogue and surreal situations, where everyday conversation spirals into chaos, leaving you questioning reality and language itself. The Lesson, a darkly comedic power struggle between a domineering professor and his unsuspecting student, brims with tension and absurdity, making it a thrilling and thought-provoking theatrical experience. Don't miss these brilliant works that challenge convention, delight the senses, and leave you laughing and thinking long after the curtain falls!

THE BALD SOPRANO and THE LESSON will occur on January 27, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $30 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

