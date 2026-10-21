Spotlight: Hilarious and Heartbreaking World-Premiere Musical at the La Jolla Playhouse

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The Grim Reaper is retiring, and his daughter Diana is next in line—but life, love, and the DMV stand in her way. Catch GRIM, an irreverent, hilarious and heartbreaking world-premiere musical at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, where tickets are selling fast. GET TICKETS

After 300,000 years of collecting souls, the Grim Reaper decides it's time to step down. Diana, his daughter, faces a simple test to prove she's ready for the job—until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human teen Josh. Suddenly, she's caught between the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth, and yes, even the DMV. If she loves life, can Diana really be in charge of ending it?

Directed by Sammi Cannold (Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch, Drama Desk Award winner), GRIM features an accomplished creative team including musical comedy trailblazers Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, with songwriters Petro AP (Reneé Rapp, One Direction) and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Playhouse's Fly). With an infectious score, delightfully cheeky humor, and piercing insights, the musical promises moments to laugh, cry, and be deeply moved.

The show begins October 27 at La Jolla Playhouse, located at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive in La Jolla, California. Best ticket availability runs from November 24 onward. For information on group sales, rush tickets, and other ways to save, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/save.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 56 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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