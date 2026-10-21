Spotlight: Hilarious and Heartbreaking World-Premiere Musical at the La Jolla Playhouse
The Grim Reaper is retiring. His daughter is next in line.
The Grim Reaper is retiring, and his daughter Diana is next in line—but life, love, and the DMV stand in her way. Catch GRIM, an irreverent, hilarious and heartbreaking world-premiere musical at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, where tickets are selling fast. GET TICKETS
After 300,000 years of collecting souls, the Grim Reaper decides it's time to step down. Diana, his daughter, faces a simple test to prove she's ready for the job—until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human teen Josh. Suddenly, she's caught between the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth, and yes, even the DMV. If she loves life, can Diana really be in charge of ending it?
Directed by Sammi Cannold (Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch, Drama Desk Award winner), GRIM features an accomplished creative team including musical comedy trailblazers Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, with songwriters Petro AP (Reneé Rapp, One Direction) and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Playhouse's Fly). With an infectious score, delightfully cheeky humor, and piercing insights, the musical promises moments to laugh, cry, and be deeply moved.
The show begins October 27 at La Jolla Playhouse, located at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive in La Jolla, California. Best ticket availability runs from November 24 onward. For information on group sales, rush tickets, and other ways to save, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/save.
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