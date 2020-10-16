San Diego Women's Chorus Debuts First Ever Virtual Concert

This innovative, moving performance will premiere online on YouTube on Saturday, October 24.

The San Diego Women's Chorus (SDWC), San Diego's premier all-female LGBTQ+ community chorus, is excited to announce their first all-virtual fall concert Together/Apart, which will highlight the importance and joy of maintaining connections with family and friends during this trying and uncertain time. This innovative, moving performance will premiere online on YouTube on Saturday, October 24th at 7pm, followed by an encore streaming on Sunday October 25th at 4pm. There is no cost to view the concert (donations welcome) and the event will be ASL interpreted.



Together/Apart features selections that express the collective longing, joy, sadness and strength we experience, as families and friends attempt to stay connected with each other, despite not being able to be together physically. The challenges of the COVID pandemic have led each of us to appreciate the value of our personal connections, and have forced many of us to find novel ways of maintaining those connections.



Unable to rehearse and perform together in person, SDWC singers attended virtual Zoom rehearsals and recorded audio and video for the concert selections in the safety of their own spaces; their homes, backyards, parks, or other socially distant and safe-to-sing locations. With a completely virtual season, SDWC opened up membership to new and alumni singers who live outside of the San Diego area. Alumni singers outside of San Diego and brand new members from San Diego and beyond joined SDWC this season. The faces and voices in Together/Apart are singing with the chorus from all across the country- from San Diego to Boston, Colorado to Washington, and in towns and cities throughout California.



Together/Apart will feature songs that illustrate these timely sentiments of connection, including "Somewhere Out There" from the movie An American Tail, a jazzy waltz through "Scarborough Fair," the upbeat acapella call to song "Sing" by Pentatonix, and a rocking rendition of "(Has Anybody Seen The) Choir," from social activist duo Emma's Revolution.



Members of the San Diego Women's Chorus will be joined by additional vocal contributions from the Phoenix Women's Chorus, San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines, the Cincinnati Gay Men's Chorus, and various dancers and movement artists.



We invite all to join us for this special virtual performance premiere, as we connect through the music, gathering Together/Apart.



The concert is free to attend to anyone (donations welcome), will be ASL interpreted and broadcast on the San Diego Women's Chorus YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/sdwomenschorus/

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You