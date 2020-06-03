San Diego Rep's BEACHTOWN LIVE! Postponed

The premiere of Beachtown Live! scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at 7 pm will be postponed until Wednesday, June 10 as an expression of solidarity with the company's black colleagues in the American theatre who are enduring the pain of continued acts of violence in their communities.

From San Diego REP Playwright-in-Residence and Beachtown Live! playwright Herbert Siguenza:

"If you're familiar with my work, you know I'm an artist that tackles real issues with a satirical bent. In fact, that is exactly what Beachtown Live! is - a comedy set in a fictional Southern California coastal town that is dealing with COVID-19 and the challenging road to find the new normal. The talented cast and I are very excited to share this work with you. As a member of our live audience, you are going to have the opportunity to interact with the cast and give your thoughts about social distancing, mask wearing and the best ways to reopen the economy.

After what has transpired over the past week, I feel that presenting a comedy set in a fictional town called Beachtown needs to wait. I want us to take time to honor the memory of George Floyd and to share our solidarity with the black and brown communities affected by police brutality. Our country needs real change. This week is the time to pause and reflect on what is really the fundamental problem facing our country.

As an artist and citizen I am devastated right now. I need to reflect and sit in this moment in our history that calls for a smart response.

I hope you understand where I'm coming from and I hope you will return and celebrate Beachtown Live! when we are all ready to laugh and begin to heal.

Thank you for listening. We will see you next week on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 pm for the premiere of Beachtown Live!

P.S. Please read The REP's statement at sdrep.org/blacklivesmatter and consider making a contribution to the many organizations listed there. Thank you."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You