San Diego Repertory Theatre And Amigos Del Rep Present HISTORIAS TENEBROSAS

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) and Amigos del REP announced today the details of their annual celebration of Dia de los Muertos, Historias Tenebrosas. The annual cultural celebration will take place on Monday, November 4 from 6 to 9 PM throughout the various spaces of the Lyceum Theatres in Horton Plaza. Admission is free and programming is friendly to families of all ages.



Historias Tenebrosas (Spooky Stories) is an elaborate and unique cultural event that will entertain, educate and enlighten families of all ages about the similarities and difference between Halloween and Dia de los Muertos. Join the Amigos del Rep and San Diego Repertory Theatre for an evening of spooky stories and cultural celebrations featuring fortune telling, live music, children's corner, pan de muerto and lots and lots of candy. Come early for the chance to make your own sugar skull to keep. Historias Tenebrosas is free and open to the public. Please feel free to bring something to add to our Altars de Muerto.

"Historias Tenebrosas is a wonderfully fun, family-friendly community event for San Diego REP," says San Diego REP Producer-in-Residence Patrice Amon. "We are so excited to be able to open our doors to the families and younger audience members in town. It is an opportunity to share your culture and learn about new traditions."

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) produces intimate, provocative and inclusive theatre. Founded in 1976, San Diego Repertory Theatre is downtown San Diego's resident theatre, promoting an interconnected community through vivid works that nourish progressive political and social values and celebrates the multiple voices of our region. The company produces and hosts over 550 events and performances year-round on its three stages at the Lyceum Theatre. Since moving to the Lyceum, The REP has produced 54 main stage productions by Latino playwrights, and more than 45 world premieres. The company has received more than 200 awards for artistic excellence from the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle, Patté Theatre Awards, NAACP, Backstage West, Dramalogue and StageSceneLA. In 2005, the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle presented The REP with the Craig Noel Award "For 30 Years of Artistic Dedication to Downtown and Diversity." San Diego Repertory Theatre feeds the curious soul. To learn more about San Diego Repertory Theatre, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit sdrep.org. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@SanDiegoREP).





