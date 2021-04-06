San Diego REP Managing Director Larry Alldredge Retires After 13 Years

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced today the retirement of Managing Director Larry Alldredge. Having successfully led the downtown theatre through multiple construction projects and strong financial years, Alldredge will soon step down after thirteen years at the helm. San Diego REP has contracted Lee Kappelman and m/Oppenheim Executive Search to conduct a national search for a new Managing Director to guide San Diego REP into the future. Alldredge will remain on the job until the new Managing Director is in place.

"Larry is a one-of-a-kind Managing Director and a true hero of the arts in San Diego theatre history." says REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. "There are so many ways that Larry has made it possible for us to reach for our artistic dreams and climb to new heights of quality and inclusiveness. Perhaps the most important and impactful pledge he made was to keep the art created by San Diego REP first and foremost at the head of the line of priorities. While listening carefully to the voices of the artists to guide the company forward, he built a first class staff, doubled the operating budget, and became a champion and leader of our Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Strategic Action Plan goals."

"When I started as Managing Director in 2008, the Great Recession had just begun. Support of the arts was in steep decline. I found in The REP a theatre with much unrealized potential for artistic virtuosity and whose mission was superbly aligned to be a leader in community impact," says Alldredge. "For the past thirteen years, I've been on a continuous track to invest in building The REP's capacity to increase our impact on the community. We have created the right diverse leadership and staff to fully realize and grow our potential."

Alldredge previously lead a successful career in satellite communications at Qualcomm before retiring as Vice President of Technology. His lifelong love of theatre began with Community Theatre of Terre Haute, Indiana. Along with his wife and eventual REP Board President Dawn Moore, Alldredge became a loyal patron of San Diego REP, coming to be its greatest advocate, largest donor, a member of the Board of Trustees, and eventually Managing Director.

"The REP's work appealed to my own progressive political and social values. It is the only theatre in the country to include the words 'progressive political and social values' in its mission," he states. "We consider progressiveness in the purest sense of the word, continually striving to improve the world we live in. We consider creating theatre not only an act of artistic virtuosity, but also an act of citizenship. We love using our art, not only to entertain, but also to provoke conversations on important social issues."

Alldredge's time at the helm of San Diego REP is bookended by two global crises: the 2008 economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of these two overwhelming challenges for the theatre industry, Larry oversaw times of great financial and artistic growth in his 13 years as Managing Director. From 2008 to 2020, San Diego REP's annual revenue has grown by 175%, including an increase in contributed revenue of 115%. Alldredge's philanthropy and leadership enabled The REP to build a dependable infrastructure necessary to support a company with the creative and artistic virtuosity of The REP, all while the Lyceum Theatres and Horton Plaza have endured multiple construction and renovation projects.

"As a San Diego REP patron since the 1970's, I have enjoyed watching its artistic productions and its growth. Both have been remarkable, always while being true to its vision and mission," says REP Board President Larry Cousins. "Considering the tremendous challenges San Diego REP has faced since 2008, the growth of The REP has been amazing. This would not have been possible without the guidance and support of Larry Alldredge. His commitment to San Diego REP and the art it produces will be a lofty goal for his successor."

"Larry has devoted a significant portion of his life to San Diego Repertory Theatre and his energy proved much needed by the organization," notes longtime REP supporter Osborn Hurston. "Larry's multi-faceted work as Managing Director has contributed greatly to the long-lasting success of The REP. He leaves huge shoes to fill."

The 13 years of Alldredge's tenure also saw The REP reach new artistic heights. During this time, The REP has worked closely with virtuosic artists like REP Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza, the maestro Hershey Felder, and many other boundary-pushing theatre makers. San Diego REP has continued to push for further improvement in representing the diversity of the San Diego region and the country both on its stages and within its staff. This period saw the creation of the Latinx New Play Festival, Hear U.S. Now new play commission project, and Black Voices Play Reading Series, among other important and impactful works on and off stage. Larry ends his time with The REP having deftly led the theatre through a transition to digital streaming performances beginning in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alldredge notes, "As I entered during a crisis, I now exit during a crisis. This time, I believe that we are well-poised to seamlessly transition to new leadership that will continue to secure the financial future of our company; dramatically enhance and deepen our audience engagement and community impact; and, take our artistry to a higher ground."

To learn more about the future of San Diego REP, visit sdrep.org. Interested candidates for the Managing Director position can visit sdrep.org/opportunities or contact m/Oppenheim Executive Search for more information.