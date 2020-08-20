San Diego REP Announces Updates to 45th Season

Season 45 will happen between late Fall 2020 and Summer 2021.

The leadership of San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) has released the following statement regarding the theatre's upcoming 2020/21 season:

"With safety, flexibility and transparency as our guides, it is with cautious optimism that we share a news update about our slate of upcoming productions, including A Paris Love Story, originally scheduled to begin in September 2020. We are devoted to the sharing of exceptional theatrical experiences with you. We are equally devoted to the safety of our performers, our staff and our audience.

Season 45 will happen between late Fall 2020 and Summer 2021, on an adaptable schedule subject to the success of our community in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. As of today we do not know when each production will play, but we are sure the six plays will happen, and we know that each demands to be experienced.

We commit to sharing detailed schedule updates as soon as we are able to confirm them; clear, frequent and open communication about how we will keep audiences, artists and staff safe; and creating theatre that wraps you in intimacy, opens its arms to all the voices of our culture and thrills you with provocative ideas and discoveries.

When the time is right, we look forward to: laughing with the world-famous comedy of The Second City with She The People; traveling back to the founding of our nation to experience a great debate about what the American government should do for its people with JQA; reveling in the brilliant and moving comedy of actor Ric Salinas in his solo performance in 57 Chevy; helping a boy with a remarkable mind solve a mystery in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; taking a road trip for the ages with us in the sweeping epic Mother Road; and relishing in the virtuosity of musician and storyteller Hershey Felder in Anna & Sergei.

We are pleased to announce that details regarding A Paris Love Story will be announced by Hershey Felder himself following the September 13 broadcast of Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone, live from Florence, Italy."

