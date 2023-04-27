Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
San Diego Opera to Present Free Community Concerts In May and June

San Diego Opera to Present Free Community Concerts In May and June

At these concerts, professional opera singers and musicians will present captivating Spanish-language works, traversing musical genres to enthusiastic crowds.

Apr. 27, 2023  

San Diego Opera has announced three free community concerts through the Company's =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, an outreach program celebrating diversity through uniquely curated performances throughout the community. At these concerts, professional opera singers and musicians will present captivating Spanish-language works, traversing musical genres to enthusiastic crowds. The Company has three performances planned in May and June:

Mother's Day Concerts - featuring Radical Ensamble

  • Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6pm, Logan Heights Library, 567 S 28th St, San Diego, CA 92113
  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 6pm, San Ysidro Public Library, 4235 Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA 92173

"Sing me a Story/Cántame un Cuento" in partnership with Opera4Kids.

  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 5:30pm, Chula Vista Public Library, 365 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

These upcoming concerts are made possible in part by the Office of Councilmember Vivian Moreno, City of San Diego District 8 and the Create Chula Vista Arts Grant. Attendance is free but guests should RSVP at sdopera.org/voices.

Mission:

The mission of San Diego Opera is to deliver exceptional performances and exciting, accessible programs to diverse audiences, focusing on community partnerships, and the transformative and expressive power of the human voice.

Vision:

San Diego Opera will be recognized globally as a leading example of adaptability, innovation and sustainability, promoting diversity on stage, in our repertoire, and in our staff and leadership, with a commitment to world-class and emerging talent, and innovative use of technology.

Values:

  • Through excellence in innovative programming and education and a commitment to equity, San Diego Opera provides a lasting cultural service to our diverse community.
  • Our tradition of exceptional productions of grand opera is augmented with new expressions of opera in diverse settings.
  • Our deep commitment to our community propels us to embrace inclusivity, accessibility and affordability.
  • Through fiscal responsibility and nimble adaptation to changing environments, we ensure the future of San Diego

Opera for our community.

www.sdopera.org




Review: MURDER ON THE LINKS At North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE LINKS At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Who knew murder could be so much fun?  North Coast Repertory Theatre brings the world premiere comedy of MURDER ON THE LINKS to the stage with a talented cast through May 21st.
Tight Knit And FNGRS CRSSD Present BLEACHED Phase Two Lineup Photo
Tight Knit And FNGRS CRSSD Present BLEACHED Phase Two Lineup
San Diego's newest alternative and indie-pop curator, Tight Knit, has announced the phase two lineup for Bleached Festival, a new festival in partnership with FNGRS CRSSD.
Interview: Playwright Keiko Green talks about writing EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY at Th Photo
Interview: Playwright Keiko Green talks about writing EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY at The Old Globe
Playwright Keiko Geen talks about EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY a fun and fantastical 90’s influenced teenage coming-of-age story now playing at The Old Globe through May 7th. 
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in May Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in May
Jesus Christ Superstar will launch the 42nd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELSDiversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELS
April 27, 2023

Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its San Diego-premiere of Head Over Heels, a musical based upon “The Arcadia” by Sir Philip Sidney, with songs by the iconic 80's all-girl rock band, The Go-Go's. 
San Diego Opera to Present Free Community Concerts In May and JuneSan Diego Opera to Present Free Community Concerts In May and June
April 27, 2023

San Diego Opera has announced three free community concerts through the Company's =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, an outreach program celebrating diversity through uniquely curated performances throughout the community.
Encore Vocal Ensemble Presents Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s MixtapeEncore Vocal Ensemble Presents Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape
April 21, 2023

Encore Vocal Ensemble has announced its spring concert, Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape, which will take audiences Back to the 80s in two fun and vibrant live performances. Celebrating well-loved fan-favorite music from popular movies, TV, Broadway, and beyond, Encore will perform this show on both Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023. 
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in MayJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in May
April 19, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar will launch the 42nd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.
Jacquelyn Ritz Will Direct LOST IN YONKERS at Scripps Ranch TheatreJacquelyn Ritz Will Direct LOST IN YONKERS at Scripps Ranch Theatre
April 18, 2023

v
share