San Diego Opera to Present Free Community Concerts In May and June

San Diego Opera has announced three free community concerts through the Company's =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, an outreach program celebrating diversity through uniquely curated performances throughout the community. At these concerts, professional opera singers and musicians will present captivating Spanish-language works, traversing musical genres to enthusiastic crowds. The Company has three performances planned in May and June:

Mother's Day Concerts - featuring Radical Ensamble

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6pm, Logan Heights Library, 567 S 28th St, San Diego, CA 92113

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 6pm, San Ysidro Public Library, 4235 Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA 92173

"Sing me a Story/Cántame un Cuento" in partnership with Opera4Kids.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 5:30pm, Chula Vista Public Library, 365 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

These upcoming concerts are made possible in part by the Office of Councilmember Vivian Moreno, City of San Diego District 8 and the Create Chula Vista Arts Grant. Attendance is free but guests should RSVP at sdopera.org/voices.

Mission:

The mission of San Diego Opera is to deliver exceptional performances and exciting, accessible programs to diverse audiences, focusing on community partnerships, and the transformative and expressive power of the human voice.

Vision:

San Diego Opera will be recognized globally as a leading example of adaptability, innovation and sustainability, promoting diversity on stage, in our repertoire, and in our staff and leadership, with a commitment to world-class and emerging talent, and innovative use of technology.

Values:

Through excellence in innovative programming and education and a commitment to equity, San Diego Opera provides a lasting cultural service to our diverse community.

Our tradition of exceptional productions of grand opera is augmented with new expressions of opera in diverse settings.

Our deep commitment to our community propels us to embrace inclusivity, accessibility and affordability.

Through fiscal responsibility and nimble adaptation to changing environments, we ensure the future of San Diego

Opera for our community.

www.sdopera.org