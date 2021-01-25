Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Diego Opera Plans More Adaptive Programming Following the Success of LA BOHEME

An estimated 4,200 people attended the production throughout its run, which netted 'zero cases of COVID.'

Jan. 25, 2021  

Riding on the success of its drive-in performance of La Boheme this past fall, The San Diego Opera is planning to continue adaptive programming to bring people together in the continued pandemic, Encinitas Advocate reports.

When the pandemic first hit, "we were struggling to try to find a way to stay connected with our audience," said David Bennett, general director of SD Opera since 2015. "We started off by doing a series of online programs so we could still remain close to each other."

Bennett was inspired by other, smaller drive-in concerts over the summer. "

Seeing that gave me an idea that that would be something we should try to explore," he said. "We knew our endeavor would have to be much larger than that."

The company then spent the following months in safety planning with the county department of public health and developed its plan to reopen with everyone's safety at the forefront.

Each singer had to be confined to their own 120 square feet of private space and they could not walk into one another's 8-by-15-foot "bubble." Everything, including rehearsals, took place outdoors, and audience members remained in their cars for the duration of the performance.

"We had a really fantastic audio designer who is very sensitive to mixing the needs of the live orchestra and all the singers," Bennett said. "It wound up being this very intimate experience inside of your car that's different from when you're inside a large theater."

An estimated 4,200 people attended the production throughout its run, which netted "zero cases of COVID," Bennett said.

He now says that SD Opera is "planning more drive-in opportunities this spring, yet to be announced."

Read more on Encinitas Advocate.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore


Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows
Dates Announced For THE FINISH LINE COMMISSION: February 2021 Photo

Dates Announced For THE FINISH LINE COMMISSION: February 2021

BWW Interview: Kristina Wong talks about creating KRISTINA WONG FOR PUBLIC OFFICE playing Photo

BWW Interview: Kristina Wong talks about creating KRISTINA WONG FOR PUBLIC OFFICE playing at San Diego Repertory Theatre

Fringe Festival Hit Returns As Virtual Monologue Series During Quarantine! Photo

Fringe Festival Hit Returns As Virtual Monologue Series During Quarantine!

The Old Globe Announces Upcoming Programming Photo

The Old Globe Announces Upcoming Programming


More Hot Stories For You

  • The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm
  • Open Auditions to be Held For Two Upcoming Shows At The Naples Players
  • Gulfshore Playhouse Awarded Equity-Approved Production, LOVE LETTERS
  • Gulfshore Playhouse Awarded Equity-Approved Production, One Of Only 17 Approved Theaters Nationwide